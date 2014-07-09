Ukrainian refugees in Russia
A boy reacts as the another holds him inside a tent at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Novoshakhtinsk in the Rostov region, southern Russia, near the Russian-Ukrainian border, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A girl runs at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Novoshakhtinsk in the Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, southern Russia, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People surround a clergyman reading a prayer at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Novoshakhtinsk in Rostov region near the Ukrainian-Russian border, southern Russia, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A clergyman (front) walks at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Novoshakhtinsk in Rostov region near the Ukrainian-Russian border, southern Russia, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People have a meal inside a tent at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Novoshakhtinsk in Rostov region, southern Russia, near the Russian-Ukrainian border, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People gather inside a tent at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Novoshakhtinsk in Rostov region, southern Russia, near the Russian-Ukrainian border, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People spend time at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Novoshakhtinsk in Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, southern Russia, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A boy plays with a ball at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Novoshakhtinsk in Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, southern Russia, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A boy looks on at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Novoshakhtinsk in Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, southern Russia, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Refugees from eastern Ukraine sit inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a toy gun inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014....more
A woman and a girl look out from a tent at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Children play at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
People spend time at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A man sits in a car as a woman washes her legs near a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in Donetsk located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
People gather outside an office of the Russian federal migration service in Belgorod, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Vladimir Kornev
