Mon Mar 24, 2014

Ukrainian troops leave Crimea

<p>Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, March 24, 2014

Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, March 24, 2014

Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A woman kisses a Ukrainian marine in front of a Ukrainian marine base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A woman kisses a Ukrainian marine in front of a Ukrainian marine base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 24, 2014

A woman kisses a Ukrainian marine in front of a Ukrainian marine base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, drive an armoured vehicle onto the territory of a military airbase as they attempt to take over in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, drive an armoured vehicle onto the territory of a military airbase as they attempt to take over in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 24, 2014

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, drive an armoured vehicle onto the territory of a military airbase as they attempt to take over in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Members of pro-Russian self-defense units move in the direction of a military airbase as they attempt to take over in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Members of pro-Russian self-defense units move in the direction of a military airbase as they attempt to take over in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, March 24, 2014

Members of pro-Russian self-defense units move in the direction of a military airbase as they attempt to take over in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard as a Ukrainian officer passes by at a military airbase in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard as a Ukrainian officer passes by at a military airbase in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 24, 2014

An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard as a Ukrainian officer passes by at a military airbase in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman talks to members of Crimean self-defence units at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, outside Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman talks to members of Crimean self-defence units at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, outside Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, March 24, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman talks to members of Crimean self-defence units at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, outside Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman holds a flag of Ukraine and smokes at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman holds a flag of Ukraine and smokes at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 24, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman holds a flag of Ukraine and smokes at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>A Russian military officer gets into a car after expressing an ultimatum to Ukrainian Colonel Yuli Mamchur, demanding Ukrainian servicemen to leave a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Russian military officer gets into a car after expressing an ultimatum to Ukrainian Colonel Yuli Mamchur, demanding Ukrainian servicemen to leave a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily...more

Monday, March 24, 2014

A Russian military officer gets into a car after expressing an ultimatum to Ukrainian Colonel Yuli Mamchur, demanding Ukrainian servicemen to leave a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Russian troops guard a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Russian troops guard a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 24, 2014

Russian troops guard a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Family of Ukrainian servicemen wait near belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Family of Ukrainian servicemen wait near belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, March 24, 2014

Family of Ukrainian servicemen wait near belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, March 24, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A woman and a child walk past an armored vehicle at a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A woman and a child walk past an armored vehicle at a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 24, 2014

A woman and a child walk past an armored vehicle at a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Ukrainian soldiers walk inside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Ukrainian soldiers walk inside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, March 24, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers walk inside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman closes a gate on a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman closes a gate on a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, March 24, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman closes a gate on a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

