Ukrainian troops leave Crimea
Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman kisses a Ukrainian marine in front of a Ukrainian marine base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, drive an armoured vehicle onto the territory of a military airbase as they attempt to take over in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Members of pro-Russian self-defense units move in the direction of a military airbase as they attempt to take over in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard as a Ukrainian officer passes by at a military airbase in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Ukrainian serviceman talks to members of Crimean self-defence units at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, outside Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a flag of Ukraine and smokes at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Russian military officer gets into a car after expressing an ultimatum to Ukrainian Colonel Yuli Mamchur, demanding Ukrainian servicemen to leave a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily...more
Russian troops guard a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Family of Ukrainian servicemen wait near belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman and a child walk past an armored vehicle at a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian soldiers walk inside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Ukrainian serviceman closes a gate on a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
