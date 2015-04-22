Ultimate warriors
Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Lebanese soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Jordanian soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An Afghan soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015.REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the Jordanian police women's team competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Members of the Palestinian police team compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Afghan soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
U.S. soldiers take a break in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
