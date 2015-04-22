Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 22, 2015 | 11:30pm BST

Ultimate warriors

Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
1 / 16
A Lebanese soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Lebanese soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A Lebanese soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
2 / 16
A Jordanian soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Jordanian soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A Jordanian soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
3 / 16
Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
4 / 16
Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
5 / 16
Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
6 / 16
An Afghan soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

An Afghan soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
An Afghan soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
7 / 16
A Jordanian soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Jordanian soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A Jordanian soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
8 / 16
Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015.REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015.REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015.REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
9 / 16
Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
10 / 16
A member of the Jordanian police women's team competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A member of the Jordanian police women's team competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A member of the Jordanian police women's team competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
11 / 16
Iraqi soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Iraqi soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
12 / 16
Members of the Palestinian police team compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Members of the Palestinian police team compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Members of the Palestinian police team compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
13 / 16
Afghan soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Afghan soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Afghan soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
14 / 16
U.S. soldiers take a break in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

U.S. soldiers take a break in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
U.S. soldiers take a break in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
15 / 16
Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Salvador prison gang transfer

Salvador prison gang transfer

Next Slideshows

Salvador prison gang transfer

Salvador prison gang transfer

El Salvador transfers 1,177 inmates to curb gang violence activity in its prisons.

22 Apr 2015
Unusual pets

Unusual pets

Some unconventional choices for animal companions.

22 Apr 2015
Journey of Solar Impulse

Journey of Solar Impulse

The first attempt to fly around the world without using fossil fuel.

21 Apr 2015
Tiny dancers

Tiny dancers

Children audition for The School of American Ballet in the Bronx.

20 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures