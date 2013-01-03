Edition:
Ultra-Orthodox yoga

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh, some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. Almost a dozen devout Jewish men meet weekly at the studio, the only one of its kind in a neighborhood where tensions have flared in the past between religious and secular Jews. The studio offers gender separated classes in accordance with the religious beliefs against mixing of the sexes in public. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh, some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. Almost a dozen devout Jewish men meet weekly at the studio, the only one of its kind in a neighborhood where tensions have flared in the past between religious and secular Jews. The studio offers gender separated classes in accordance with the religious beliefs against mixing of the sexes in public. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>Yoga instructor Avraham Kolberg leads a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Yoga instructor Avraham Kolberg leads a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Yoga instructor Avraham Kolberg (2nd L) sits beside a student during a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man does yoga on his mat before the start of a class in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Yoga instructor, Avraham Kolberg (C), looks at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Yoga instructor, Avraham Kolberg (L), helps an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh, some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

