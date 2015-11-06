Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 6, 2015 | 4:42pm GMT

Umbrella wars

A man's umbrella is blown by wind during a heavy rain in Yantai, Shandong province, China, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A man tries to hold his umbrella in the midst of strong gusts of wind in Gijon, northern Spain, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
People hold onto their umbrellas as they encounter strong winds near the coast as Typhoon Utor hits Yangjiang, Guangdong province, China, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 15, 2013
A commuter loses control of her umbrella as she braves the wind and rain while crossing London Bridge in London October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2013
A man holding onto an umbrella as he cycles in heavy rain caused by typhoon Etau in Tokyo's business district September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A woman holds her broken umbrella as she walks against strong wind and heavy rainfall as Typhoon Matmo hit Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 25, 2014
A woman attempts to hold onto her umbrella at a road partially submerged from floodwaters in Quinzanas, near Oviedo, Northern Spain January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2013
A man struggles with an umbrella in strong winds and rain caused by Cyclone Hudhud in Gopalpur in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 12, 2014
A woman tries to catch her umbrella after it was blown away by the wind in downtown Lisbon February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
A woman holds her umbrella while walking against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor approaches Taiwan in Taipei, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Wind brought by Tropical storm Rumbia blows a man's umbrella while walking along a seawall in Roxas Boulevard in Manila June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2013
A woman's umbrella is blown by wind during a heavy rain in Yantai, Shandong province, China, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A woman holds her umbrella while walking against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor hits Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A man tries to take pictures of the Mediterranean Sea as his umbrella is turned inside out by strong winds, on Jaffa's beach promenade, with Tel Aviv seen in the background, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Tourists hold umbrellas as they take a picture with a selfie stick next to the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
A man carrying his child tries to hold an umbrella at Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2012
A man holds onto his umbrella against strong wind and heavy rainfalls on a street as Typhoon Haikui hit Shanghai, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2012
A woman struggles with an umbrella in strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Halong in Tokyo August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, August 10, 2014
