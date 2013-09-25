Edition:
UN General Assembly

<p>State Department Diplomatic Security stand outside Secretary of State John Kerry vehicle before he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during the United Nations General Assembly at the Hyatt Hotel in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama talks with Jordan's King Abdullah during a luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>United States Secretary of State John Kerry shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the UN General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addresses the 68th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner listens to Uruguay's President Jose Mujica while he addresses the 68th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>A United Nations security agent stands in front of a door during the UN General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Iran's President Hassan Rouhani waits to address the 68th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013 REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>British Foreign Secretary William Hague meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the UN General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>New York Police Department officers gather for instructions to provide security to world leaders during the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>An electronic sign informs drivers of closures on 6th Avenue and 42nd Street due to security concerns during the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Iran's President Hassan Rouhani addresses the 68th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf arrives to address the 68th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>President Barack Obama (R) meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa addresses the 68th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>An unidentified Syrian official (R) sits with his hands to his face next toSyria's U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari (L) as they listen to U.S. President Barack Obama address the 68th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (R) greets Queen Maxima of the Netherlands during the UN General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Members of a delegation walk along a street blocked off by New York Police Department (NYPD) officers as they arrive to the U.N. headquarters during the start of the 68th United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Jacob Zuma, President of the Republic of South Africa addresses the 68th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Members of international advocacy group Avaaz take part in a protest wearing masks of Iran's new President Hassan Rouhani (R) and U.S. president Barack Obama, outside the U.N. headquarters in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (C) is seen on a video monitor as he listens to U.S. President Barack Obama (NOT PICTURED) address the 68th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Leaders of nations reach out with their glasses to share a toast with President Barack Obama during a luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Syria's Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Ja'afari (2ndL) listens to U.S. President Barack Obama (NOT PICTURED) address the 68th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>France's President Francois Hollande prepares to depart after addressing the 68th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power whispers to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) during a meeting between U.S. President Barack Obama and Lebanon's President Michel Sleiman (both unseen) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Supporters of Iran's main opposition, the Mujahedin-e Khalq, take part in a rally against Iran's new President Hassan Rouhani, who is visiting the U.N., demanding the U.N. and U.S. act on the release of Iranian refugees taken hostage by Iraq, outside the U.N. headquarters in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Members of the White House Social Aides, who assist the Military Aides to U.S. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama and represent each branch of the United States Armed Forces, wait to attend a United Nations General Assembly luncheon hosted by U.S. first lady Michelle Obama at the Studio Museum in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C) is seen on a video monitor as he sits at Russia's table listening to the opening speeches at the 68th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Jordan's King Abdullah addresses the 68th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>A motorcade arrives from a blocked street to the U.N. headquarters during the start of the 68th United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts to someone offstage as she waits to address the 68th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>A man asks for instructions from a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer while arriving to U.N. headquarters during the start of the 68th United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>A United States Coast Guard boat patrols the waters of New York's East River in front of the United Nation's building during the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

