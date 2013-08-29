Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 29, 2013 | 5:05pm BST

U.N. investigates gas attack

<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
1 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts prepare before collecting samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts prepare before collecting samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts prepare before collecting samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
2 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts, wearing gas masks, inspect one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Abdullah</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts, wearing gas masks, inspect one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Abdullah

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts, wearing gas masks, inspect one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Abdullah

Close
3 / 40
<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert (2nd L) chats with a doctor as he visits a hospital, where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert (2nd L) chats with a doctor as he visits a hospital, where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert (2nd L) chats with a doctor as he visits a hospital, where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
4 / 40
<p>People ride their motorcycle past the U.N. convoy during its return from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack, in Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

People ride their motorcycle past the U.N. convoy during its return from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack, in Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Thursday, August 29, 2013

People ride their motorcycle past the U.N. convoy during its return from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack, in Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
5 / 40
<p>Handprints of civilian are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

Handprints of civilian are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Handprints of civilian are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
6 / 40
<p>United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, meet with residents at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, meet with residents at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, August 29, 2013

United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, meet with residents at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
7 / 40
<p>Residents watch from sidewalks as a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts drive past, at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Residents watch from sidewalks as a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts drive past, at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. ...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Residents watch from sidewalks as a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts drive past, at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
8 / 40
<p>A United Nations chemical weapons expert inspects a map during a visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A United Nations chemical weapons expert inspects a map during a visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A United Nations chemical weapons expert inspects a map during a visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
9 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts, some of them wearing gas masks, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack while escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts, some of them wearing gas masks, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack while escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts, some of them wearing gas masks, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack while escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
10 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts wearing gas masks carry samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts wearing gas masks carry samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts wearing gas masks carry samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
11 / 40
<p>A convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts and escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters (vehicle on left) drive through one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in eastern Ghouta in Damascus suburbs August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts and escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters (vehicle on left) drive through one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in eastern Ghouta in Damascus...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts and escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters (vehicle on left) drive through one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in eastern Ghouta in Damascus suburbs August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
12 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he and fellow fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he and fellow fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he and fellow fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
13 / 40
<p>United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, August 29, 2013

United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
14 / 40
<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert talks to a woman during their visit to a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert talks to a woman during their visit to a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert talks to a woman during their visit to a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
15 / 40
<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert is pictured during his visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert is pictured during his visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert is pictured during his visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
16 / 40
<p>A woman (2nd R) affected by what activists said was an apparent gas attack is lead to a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts for checking during the team's visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A woman (2nd R) affected by what activists said was an apparent gas attack is lead to a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts for checking during the team's visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A woman (2nd R) affected by what activists said was an apparent gas attack is lead to a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts for checking during the team's visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
17 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts a at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts a at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28,...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts a at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
18 / 40
<p>U.N. vehicles, carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, return to their hotel in Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

U.N. vehicles, carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, return to their hotel in Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. vehicles, carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, return to their hotel in Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
19 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts put samples collected from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in their vehicle, in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts put samples collected from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in their vehicle, in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts put samples collected from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in their vehicle, in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
20 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts during their visit at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts during their visit at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013....more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts during their visit at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
21 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters and residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters and residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. ...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters and residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
22 / 40
<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert meets a person affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital where she is being treated in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert meets a person affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital where she is being treated in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert meets a person affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital where she is being treated in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
23 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter passes by the convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter passes by the convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter passes by the convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
24 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Close
25 / 40
<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Close
26 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts visit wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Close
27 / 40
<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Close
28 / 40
<p>Residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji</p>

Residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Close
29 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts meet residents at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts meet residents at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts meet residents at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Close
30 / 40
<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Close
31 / 40
<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Close
32 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts visit people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Close
33 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Close
34 / 40
<p>A U.N, chemical weapons expert meets with residents and activists at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji</p>

A U.N, chemical weapons expert meets with residents and activists at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N, chemical weapons expert meets with residents and activists at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Close
35 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Close
36 / 40
<p>U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, are pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, are pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, are pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
37 / 40
<p>A U.N. vehicle carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, is pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A U.N. vehicle carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, is pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. vehicle carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, is pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
38 / 40
<p>A view of the entrance of Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Damascus where United Nations chemical weapons inspectors are staying, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A view of the entrance of Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Damascus where United Nations chemical weapons inspectors are staying, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A view of the entrance of Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Damascus where United Nations chemical weapons inspectors are staying, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
39 / 40
<p>U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane arrives in Damascus, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane arrives in Damascus, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane arrives in Damascus, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Israelis line up for gas masks

Israelis line up for gas masks

Next Slideshows

Israelis line up for gas masks

Israelis line up for gas masks

Thousands of Israelis line up for gas masks, spurred on by fears that a Western military strike in Syria could ensnare their own country in war.

29 Aug 2013
Yosemite wildfire

Yosemite wildfire

A wildfire raging in the northwest part of Yosemite National Park continues to threaten a reservoir that supplies most of San Francisco's water.

29 Aug 2013
Remembering the Dream

Remembering the Dream

Marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's defining speech.

29 Aug 2013
Realize the Dream Rally

Realize the Dream Rally

Tens of thousands converged on Washington to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech and to urge action on...

26 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures