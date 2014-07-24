Edition:
UN school in Gaza hit

A Palestinian boy cries after being evacuated from a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, which witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Relatives of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, mourn outside a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Blood stains the steps of a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, is treated at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A relative of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, mourns at a hospital in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian man holds a girl, whom medics said was injured in an Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, lies on a bed at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A disabled Palestinian lies on seats after being evacuated from a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, which witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A crater marks the centre of a courtyard at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Relatives of Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, mourn at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

An abandoned shoe sits beside drying blood at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian boy, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, sits at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy is carried after being evacuated from a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, which witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A relative of Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, reacts at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children who fled what medics said was Israeli shelling that hit a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, sit in shock at a hospital in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian mother comforts her child after what medics said was an Israeli shell that hit a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Medics treat Palestinians, whom they said were wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Relatives of Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, react at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman holds an infant, whom medics said was injured in an Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A relative (C) of Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, reacts outside a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

