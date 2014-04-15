Under a blood moon
The moon in eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The partial lunar eclipse is seen atop an antenna installed on the roof of a high-rise building in Tokyo April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The moon is shown in eclipse over Salt Lake City, Utah, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man takes a picture during moon rise in a suburb of Shanghai April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The moon is shown in eclipse in Brasilia, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The moon is seen behind a National Bank of Argentina branch at the end of a total lunar eclipse Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
The moon is shown in its final eclipse over Los Angeles, early April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein uses his telescope to photograph the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The moon is seen as it begins a total lunar eclipse over Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
People wait in line to board shuttle buses that will transport them to the Griffith Park Observatory to witness the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The moon is shown in eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A woman points her camera while waiting for a total lunar eclipse at Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, California April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a total lunar eclipse as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
