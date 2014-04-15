Edition:
Tue Apr 15, 2014

Under a blood moon

<p>The moon in eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

The moon in eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The moon in eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>The partial lunar eclipse is seen atop an antenna installed on the roof of a high-rise building in Tokyo April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

The partial lunar eclipse is seen atop an antenna installed on the roof of a high-rise building in Tokyo April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The partial lunar eclipse is seen atop an antenna installed on the roof of a high-rise building in Tokyo April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>The moon is shown in eclipse over Salt Lake City, Utah, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

The moon is shown in eclipse over Salt Lake City, Utah, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The moon is shown in eclipse over Salt Lake City, Utah, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>A man takes a picture during moon rise in a suburb of Shanghai April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A man takes a picture during moon rise in a suburb of Shanghai April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A man takes a picture during moon rise in a suburb of Shanghai April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>The moon is shown in eclipse in Brasilia, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

The moon is shown in eclipse in Brasilia, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The moon is shown in eclipse in Brasilia, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>The moon is seen behind a National Bank of Argentina branch at the end of a total lunar eclipse Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

The moon is seen behind a National Bank of Argentina branch at the end of a total lunar eclipse Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The moon is seen behind a National Bank of Argentina branch at the end of a total lunar eclipse Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>The moon is shown in its final eclipse over Los Angeles, early April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

The moon is shown in its final eclipse over Los Angeles, early April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The moon is shown in its final eclipse over Los Angeles, early April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein uses his telescope to photograph the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein uses his telescope to photograph the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein uses his telescope to photograph the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>The moon is seen as it begins a total lunar eclipse over Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

The moon is seen as it begins a total lunar eclipse over Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The moon is seen as it begins a total lunar eclipse over Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>People wait in line to board shuttle buses that will transport them to the Griffith Park Observatory to witness the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

People wait in line to board shuttle buses that will transport them to the Griffith Park Observatory to witness the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

People wait in line to board shuttle buses that will transport them to the Griffith Park Observatory to witness the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>The moon is shown in eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

The moon is shown in eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The moon is shown in eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>A woman points her camera while waiting for a total lunar eclipse at Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, California April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A woman points her camera while waiting for a total lunar eclipse at Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, California April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A woman points her camera while waiting for a total lunar eclipse at Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, California April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>A shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a total lunar eclipse as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a total lunar eclipse as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a total lunar eclipse as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

