Pictures | Wed Oct 8, 2014 | 10:55pm BST

Under a blood moon

A total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", is pictured from Gosford, north of Sydney, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
The moon turns orange during a total lunar eclipse behind the CN Tower during moonset in Toronto, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
The beginning of a total lunar eclipse is seen from the Qizhong Tennis Court in Shanghai October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
The moon is pictured moments after a total lunar eclipse, from Encinitas, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
The moon nears a total lunar eclipse as seen from Golden, Colorado, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
The moon is pictured after a total lunar eclipse as seen from Taguig, Metro Manila, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
The end of a total lunar eclipse is seen from a cemetery in Ciudad Juarez October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A man and a woman look at the moon as they ride a Ferris wheel, while a total lunar eclipse begins in Tokyo, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A combination photo shows the moments during and after a total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", pictured from Encinitas, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A seagull flies in front of a total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", in Sydney, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
The moon is pictured moments after a total lunar eclipse, from Encinitas, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
The moon turns orange during a total lunar eclipse as seen from Golden, Colorado, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
The moon is pictured moments after a total lunar eclipse, from Encinitas, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
The moon is pictured behind a ferris wheel on the pier in Santa Monica, California after a total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", is pictured from Santa Monica, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A woman jogs on a beach with the moon in the background in Santa Monica, California after a total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
