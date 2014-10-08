Under a blood moon
A total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", is pictured from Gosford, north of Sydney, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The moon turns orange during a total lunar eclipse behind the CN Tower during moonset in Toronto, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The beginning of a total lunar eclipse is seen from the Qizhong Tennis Court in Shanghai October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
The moon is pictured moments after a total lunar eclipse, from Encinitas, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The moon nears a total lunar eclipse as seen from Golden, Colorado, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The moon is pictured after a total lunar eclipse as seen from Taguig, Metro Manila, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The end of a total lunar eclipse is seen from a cemetery in Ciudad Juarez October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man and a woman look at the moon as they ride a Ferris wheel, while a total lunar eclipse begins in Tokyo, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A combination photo shows the moments during and after a total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", pictured from Encinitas, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A seagull flies in front of a total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", in Sydney, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
The moon is pictured moments after a total lunar eclipse, from Encinitas, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The moon turns orange during a total lunar eclipse as seen from Golden, Colorado, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The moon is pictured moments after a total lunar eclipse, from Encinitas, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The moon is pictured behind a ferris wheel on the pier in Santa Monica, California after a total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", is pictured from Santa Monica, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman jogs on a beach with the moon in the background in Santa Monica, California after a total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Radio-controlled witch
A life-size flying witch takes a test flight over California.
Women fighters of Ukraine
Women fighting on both sides of the conflict in eastern Ukraine share why they joined up.
Nobel Prize winners
The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes announced so far.
Farming for salmon
A look inside Australia's second largest salmon farm.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.