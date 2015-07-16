Underground refuge of WWI
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at...more
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", takes photos of the grave stone of Lieutenant L.M. Lupton, an ancestor of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the...more
Inscriptions by WWI soldier J.G. Gibb, 2nd Highland Light Infantry, are seen on the rock in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at...more
A WWI soldier's boot is seen in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at...more
Inscriptions by WWI soldier Sergeant Harold Wakley are seen on the rock wall in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", takes photos of inscriptions in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at...more
Inscriptions by WWI soldiers from Royal West Kent Regiment are seen on the rock wall in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at...more
Inscriptions by WWI Private David McAlpine, 2nd Highland Light Infantry, are seen on the rock wall in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal...more
General view of the war memorial and the church which gives access to underground caves in the village of Bouzincourt, northern France July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
