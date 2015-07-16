Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 16, 2015 | 5:40pm BST

Underground refuge of WWI

Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. Neglected for decades, underground caves in a small village in France's Somme valley contain a treasure trove of hundreds of engravings by World War One Canadian and British soldiers as they sought refuge from German assaults. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. Neglected for decades, underground caves in a small village in France's Somme valley contain a treasure trove of hundreds of engravings by World War One Canadian and British soldiers as they sought refuge from German assaults. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
1 / 12
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", takes photos of the grave stone of Lieutenant L.M. Lupton, an ancestor of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the Bouzincourt military cemetery, northern France, July 13, 2015. War researchers say the engravings in the chalky rocks of Bouzincourt, which range from inscriptions of a soldier's name to crudely sculpted flags and hearts, offer a powerful insight into the thoughts of those caught up in the Somme Offensive, one of the bloodiest battles of the 20th century. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", takes photos of the grave stone of Lieutenant L.M. Lupton, an ancestor of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", takes photos of the grave stone of Lieutenant L.M. Lupton, an ancestor of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the Bouzincourt military cemetery, northern France, July 13, 2015. War researchers say the engravings in the chalky rocks of Bouzincourt, which range from inscriptions of a soldier's name to crudely sculpted flags and hearts, offer a powerful insight into the thoughts of those caught up in the Somme Offensive, one of the bloodiest battles of the 20th century. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
2 / 12
Inscriptions by WWI soldier J.G. Gibb, 2nd Highland Light Infantry, are seen on the rock in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Inscriptions by WWI soldier J.G. Gibb, 2nd Highland Light Infantry, are seen on the rock in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Inscriptions by WWI soldier J.G. Gibb, 2nd Highland Light Infantry, are seen on the rock in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
3 / 12
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
4 / 12
A WWI soldier's boot is seen in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A WWI soldier's boot is seen in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A WWI soldier's boot is seen in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
5 / 12
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
6 / 12
Inscriptions by WWI soldier Sergeant Harold Wakley are seen on the rock wall in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Inscriptions by WWI soldier Sergeant Harold Wakley are seen on the rock wall in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Inscriptions by WWI soldier Sergeant Harold Wakley are seen on the rock wall in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 12
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", takes photos of inscriptions in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", takes photos of inscriptions in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", takes photos of inscriptions in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
8 / 12
Inscriptions by WWI soldiers from Royal West Kent Regiment are seen on the rock wall in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Inscriptions by WWI soldiers from Royal West Kent Regiment are seen on the rock wall in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Inscriptions by WWI soldiers from Royal West Kent Regiment are seen on the rock wall in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
9 / 12
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
10 / 12
Inscriptions by WWI Private David McAlpine, 2nd Highland Light Infantry, are seen on the rock wall in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Inscriptions by WWI Private David McAlpine, 2nd Highland Light Infantry, are seen on the rock wall in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Inscriptions by WWI Private David McAlpine, 2nd Highland Light Infantry, are seen on the rock wall in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
11 / 12
General view of the war memorial and the church which gives access to underground caves in the village of Bouzincourt, northern France July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

General view of the war memorial and the church which gives access to underground caves in the village of Bouzincourt, northern France July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
General view of the war memorial and the church which gives access to underground caves in the village of Bouzincourt, northern France July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
El Chapo's escape tunnel

El Chapo's escape tunnel

Next Slideshows

El Chapo's escape tunnel

El Chapo's escape tunnel

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman snuck out of prison through a subterranean tunnel more than one mile long that ended at an abandoned property near the local town.

16 Jul 2015
Lance back on tour

Lance back on tour

Lance Armstrong rides a stage of the Tour de France as part of a charity event.

16 Jul 2015
Gold crackdown

Gold crackdown

Peruvian police raze dozens of illegal gold mining camps at the edge of an Amazonian nature reserve as part of a renewed bid to halt the spread of wildcatting...

16 Jul 2015
Mexican drug lord escapes prison

Mexican drug lord escapes prison

Mexico's most notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, broke out of a high-security prison for the second time.

16 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

Dancing with the Irish

Dancing with the Irish

Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures