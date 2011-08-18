Underwater Maldives
Snorkelers swim with a six meter whale shark just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. Every year, hundreds of whale sharks and giant manta rays gather for their annual feeding frenzy of plankton in July and August, in the geologically unique Hanifaru Bay. For reasons of conservation, Maldives is likely to shut down Hanifaru Bay to divers, making this the last season divers can see this one-of-a-kind...more
Snorkelers swim with a six meter whale shark just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. Every year, hundreds of whale sharks and giant manta rays gather for their annual feeding frenzy of plankton in July and August, in the geologically unique Hanifaru Bay. For reasons of conservation, Maldives is likely to shut down Hanifaru Bay to divers, making this the last season divers can see this one-of-a-kind phenomenon. REUTERS/David Loh
Scuba divers watch as a four meter giant manta ray visits a cleaning station just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh
A snorkeler swims with a six meter whale shark just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tan Shung Sin
A four meter giant manta ray swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh
A six meter whale shark swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh
A manta ray swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh
A snorkeler swims after a six meter whale shark just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tan Shung Sin
Reuters photographer David Loh films as a four meter giant manta ray swims near a cleaning stationjust outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tan Shung Sin
