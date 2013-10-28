Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 28, 2013 | 4:55pm GMT

Underwater photo shoot

<p>Israeli photographer Johannes Felten enters the water before an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. A shipwreck was a popular location at this year's Eilat Red Sea shootout, where underwater photographers from around the world hussled for three days to capture the best images. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israeli photographer Johannes Felten enters the water before an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. A shipwreck was a popular location at this year's Eilat Red Sea shootout, where underwater...more

Monday, October 28, 2013

Israeli photographer Johannes Felten enters the water before an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. A shipwreck was a popular location at this year's Eilat Red Sea shootout, where underwater photographers from around the world hussled for three days to capture the best images. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
1 / 8
<p>A model (L) enters the water before an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

A model (L) enters the water before an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Monday, October 28, 2013

A model (L) enters the water before an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
2 / 8
<p>A model prepares to dive in the Red Sea before an underwater photo shoot, in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif</p>

A model prepares to dive in the Red Sea before an underwater photo shoot, in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

Monday, October 28, 2013

A model prepares to dive in the Red Sea before an underwater photo shoot, in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

Close
3 / 8
<p>An assistant escorts a model as she dives to a location of an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif</p>

An assistant escorts a model as she dives to a location of an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

Monday, October 28, 2013

An assistant escorts a model as she dives to a location of an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

Close
4 / 8
<p>A model opens her mouth to breathe from a scuba tank as Israeli photographer Johannes Felten (L) takes pictures during an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif</p>

A model opens her mouth to breathe from a scuba tank as Israeli photographer Johannes Felten (L) takes pictures during an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

Monday, October 28, 2013

A model opens her mouth to breathe from a scuba tank as Israeli photographer Johannes Felten (L) takes pictures during an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

Close
5 / 8
<p>A model breathes from a scuba tank during an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif</p>

A model breathes from a scuba tank during an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

Monday, October 28, 2013

A model breathes from a scuba tank during an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

Close
6 / 8
<p>Israeli photographer Johannes Felten holds a pair of shoes as he dives to a location of an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif</p>

Israeli photographer Johannes Felten holds a pair of shoes as he dives to a location of an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

Monday, October 28, 2013

Israeli photographer Johannes Felten holds a pair of shoes as he dives to a location of an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

Close
7 / 8
<p>A model breathes from a scuba tank as Israeli photographer Johannes Felten (back to camera) takes pictures during an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif</p>

A model breathes from a scuba tank as Israeli photographer Johannes Felten (back to camera) takes pictures during an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

Monday, October 28, 2013

A model breathes from a scuba tank as Israeli photographer Johannes Felten (back to camera) takes pictures during an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Week in fashion

Week in fashion

Next Slideshows

Week in fashion

Week in fashion

Highlights from fashion weeks in Colombia, China and Kazakhstan.

25 Oct 2013
Celebrity style: Lady Gaga

Celebrity style: Lady Gaga

A look at the fashion and style of performer Lady Gaga.

25 Oct 2013
Kim and Kanye engaged

Kim and Kanye engaged

Rapper Kanye West popped the question to his reality star girlfriend Kim Kardashian at San Francisco's Major League Baseball stadium he rented for her 33rd...

25 Oct 2013
On the set of Transformers

On the set of Transformers

Shooting for the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" continued in Hong Kong after police arrested a suspected triad member following an attempt to extort...

24 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures