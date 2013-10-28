Underwater photo shoot
Israeli photographer Johannes Felten enters the water before an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. A shipwreck was a popular location at this year's Eilat Red Sea shootout, where underwater...more
Israeli photographer Johannes Felten enters the water before an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. A shipwreck was a popular location at this year's Eilat Red Sea shootout, where underwater photographers from around the world hussled for three days to capture the best images. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A model (L) enters the water before an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A model prepares to dive in the Red Sea before an underwater photo shoot, in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
An assistant escorts a model as she dives to a location of an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
A model opens her mouth to breathe from a scuba tank as Israeli photographer Johannes Felten (L) takes pictures during an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
A model breathes from a scuba tank during an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
Israeli photographer Johannes Felten holds a pair of shoes as he dives to a location of an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
A model breathes from a scuba tank as Israeli photographer Johannes Felten (back to camera) takes pictures during an underwater photo shoot in the Red Sea in the resort city of Eilat October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
