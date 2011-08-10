Edition:
Uneasy calm in Mogadishu

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) rest while a driver of an armoured fighting vehicle looks on near Bakara Market in central Mogadishu, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia move to reinforce newly occupied positions around Mogadishu Stadium following the insurgent group Al Shabaab's withdrawal of the majority of its forces from Mogadishu, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/ African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Internally displaced children queue to collect food relief from the World Food Programme (WFP) at a settlement in the capital Mogadishu, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Internally displaced women wait to receive relief food from a distribution point in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A Ugandan soldier serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia stands inside Mogadishu Stadium, the former headquarters of the Al Shabaab insurgent group in the north of the Somali capital, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia rest outside Mogadishu Stadium, the former headquarters of the Al Shabaab insurgent group in the north of the Somali capital, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Workers offload emergency assistance packages from a UNHCR-chartered Ilyushin IL-62 cargo plane at the airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A woman walks through deserted streets of Bakara Market in central Mogadishu, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) patrol through the deserted streets of Bakara Market in central Mogadishu, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Internally displaced Somali people collect water from a well in Mogadishu, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia and Transitional Federal Government troops mingle inside Mogadishu Stadium in the north of the Somali capital following the insurgent group Al Shabaab's withdrawal of the majority of its forces in Mogadishu, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/ African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A malnourished boy with a skin condition sits in his hospital bed in Banadir, south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Peacekeepers from African Union Mission in Somalia inspect one of their tanks destroyed by the Al Shabaab militia in the Wardigley district of southern Mogadishu, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Internally displaced people receive cooked food from the World Food Programme (WFP) at a settlement in the capital Mogadishu, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Somalia government soldiers gather near the deserted main Bakara market in the capital Mogadishu, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) patrol through the deserted streets of Bakara Market in central Mogadishu, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A Somali woman holding her malnourished child at the Banadir hospital in southern Mogadishu, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A Somali woman holding her malnourished child at the Banadir hospital in southern Mogadishu, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation/Handout

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

An Ugandan soldier serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stands guard on the deserted streets of Bakara Market in central Mogadishu, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Somali women with their children at the Banadir hospital in southern Mogadishu, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

African Union Mission in Somalia soldiers pose for photographs near the deserted main Bakara market in the capital Mogadishu, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A Somali Transitional Federal Government soldier stands in front of Ugandan troops serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia outside Mogadishu Stadium, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Internally displaced Somali women carry their children as they stand outside their makeshift shelter in the capital Mogadishu, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A Somali boy walks along a war-ravaged street in the Wardigley district of southern Mogadishu, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A Somali Transitional Federal Government soldier stands inside Mogadishu Stadium, the former headquarters of the Al Shabaab insurgent group in the north of the Somali capital, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST

