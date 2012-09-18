Unemployed family wins vacation
Rafael Guerrero, 2, plays on the sofa of the four-star hotel suite where he's staying with his family during an all-paid week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 7, 2012. The Guerrero-Diaz family was one of three Spanish families with all members unemployed that won a free vacation in a contest held by a merchants association in Los Alcazares, near Murcia. Guerrero lost his job at a pipe coating factory over a year ago. His wife, a former housekeeper, has been unemployed for two years now. The family lives on the unemployment benefits that Guerrero gets, because his wife's ran out this past August. The number of Spain's households with all members unemployed reached 1,737,600 in the second quarter of 2012, according to the latest Labour Force Survey data released at the end of July by the Spanish National Statistics Institute. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rafael Guerrero, 37, helps his son Adrian, 4, get ready for the pool during an all-paid week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Adrian Guerrero, 4, jumps in the pool during an all-paid week-long vacation with his family at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rafael Guerrero, 37, helps his son Adrian, 4, shower after bathing in the pool during an all-paid week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rafael Guerrero, 37, enjoys a free golf lesson as his son Adrian picks balls up in the course during an all-paid week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Adrian Guerrero, 4, reacts after being told not to walk on the golf range while people practice during an all-paid week-long vacation with his family at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rafael Guerrero, 37, and his son Adrian, 4, head to their four-star hotel suite during an all-paid week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rafael Guerrero, 37, and his wife Luisa Diaz, 38, take their sons Adrian, 4, and Rafael, 2, for a walk as they enjoy a free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rafael Guerrero, 37, and his wife Luisa Diaz, 38, take their sons Adrian, 4, and Rafael, 2, window shopping as they enjoy a free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rafael Guerrero, 37, watches over his sons Adrian, 4, and Rafael, 2, as the family goes window shopping during a free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Adrian Guerrero, 4, tries to get his mother Luisa Diaz, 38, (R) to buy him a toy golf set as they shop during a free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Luisa Diaz, 38, searches her wallet as she goes shopping with her husband Rafael Guerrero and their two sons Rafael, 2, and Adrian, 4, (not pictured) during a free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 8, 2012. ...more
Rafael Guerrero, 37, plays the lottery like all Saturdays for the past fifteen years while he and his family enjoy a free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rafael Guerrero, 37, and his wife Luisa Diaz, 38, window shop as they enjoy a free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Adrian Guerrero, 2, watches TV at the four-star hotel suite where he's staying with his family during a free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rafael Guerrero, 37, and his wife Luisa Diaz, 38, prepare to leave with their sons as they enjoy the queen size bed of their four-star hotel suite during a free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 9, 2012. ...more
Rafael Guerrero, 37, goes over tickets from his wallet as his son Rafael, 2, watches TV from the bed at the end of their free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
(L-R) Luisa Diaz, 38, her sons Rafael, 2, and Adrian, 4, and her husband Rafael Guerrero, 37, attend a farewell lunch at the end of their free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rafael Guerrero, 37, his wife Luisa Diaz, 38, and their sons Adrian, 4, and Rafael, 2, react as they get presents during a farewell lunch at the end of their free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 8, 2012. ...more
Adrian Guerrero, 4, plays on a luggage trolley as his father Rafael Guerrero, 37, fits their suitcases before checking out from their four star hotel suite on the last day of their free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain,...more
Rafael Guerrero, 37, his wife Luisa Diaz, 38, and their sons Adrian, 4, and Rafael, 2, leave after attending a farewell lunch at the end of their free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera more
Adrian Guerrero, 4, embraces his mother Luisa Diaz, 38, outside their home in Hellin after returning from a free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Luisa Diaz, 38, prepares lunch for her family at their home in Hellin after returning from a free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Adrian Guerrero, 4, tastes his mother Luisa Diaz's cooking at their home in Hellin after returning from a free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Adrian Guerrero, 4, finishes a plate of soup at his family home in Hellin after returning from a free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rafael Guerrero, 37, unpacks at his home in Hellin after returning from a free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Luisa Diaz, 38, gets in touch with relatives by phone from her bedroom in Hellin after returning from a free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Adrian Guerrero, 4, embraces his mother Luisa Diaz, 38, at their home in Hellin after returning from a free week-long vacation at Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
