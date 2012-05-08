Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue May 8, 2012 | 6:55pm BST

Unexplained deaths in Peru

<p>A dead Guanay Cormorant bird lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

A dead Guanay Cormorant bird lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

A dead Guanay Cormorant bird lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
1 / 10
<p>Dead pelicans are seen at Reventazon beach, close to the Illescas peninsula in Piura, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge </p>

Dead pelicans are seen at Reventazon beach, close to the Illescas peninsula in Piura, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Dead pelicans are seen at Reventazon beach, close to the Illescas peninsula in Piura, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge

Close
2 / 10
<p>A dog looks at a dead pelican lying along Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. Peru's government declares a health alert along its northern coastline after at least 1,200 birds and an estimated 800 dolphins have washed up dead in the same area in recent months. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

A dog looks at a dead pelican lying along Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. Peru's government declares a health alert along its northern coastline after at least 1,200 birds and an estimated 800 dolphins have washed up dead in the same...more

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

A dog looks at a dead pelican lying along Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. Peru's government declares a health alert along its northern coastline after at least 1,200 birds and an estimated 800 dolphins have washed up dead in the same area in recent months. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
3 / 10
<p>Dolphin carcasses are seen after being displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge </p>

Dolphin carcasses are seen after being displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Dolphin carcasses are seen after being displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge

Close
4 / 10
<p>Dolphin carcasses are displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, 40kms north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge</p>

Dolphin carcasses are displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, 40kms north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Dolphin carcasses are displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, 40kms north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge

Close
5 / 10
<p>A dead pelican lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

A dead pelican lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

A dead pelican lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
6 / 10
<p>Dolphin carcasses are seen after being displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge</p>

Dolphin carcasses are seen after being displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Dolphin carcasses are seen after being displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge

Close
7 / 10
<p>Bathers rest near dead seabirds (foreground, and rear) on the beach at Cerro Azul in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Bathers rest near dead seabirds (foreground, and rear) on the beach at Cerro Azul in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Bathers rest near dead seabirds (foreground, and rear) on the beach at Cerro Azul in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
8 / 10
<p>Dolphin carcasses are displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge</p>

Dolphin carcasses are displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Dolphin carcasses are displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge

Close
9 / 10
<p>A child looks on as a dead pelican lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. .REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

A child looks on as a dead pelican lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. .REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

A child looks on as a dead pelican lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. .REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Cat cafe

Cat cafe

Next Slideshows

Cat cafe

Cat cafe

Vienna's first cat cafe is open for business. Customers can interact with their five feline hosts, who all came from an animal shelter and now freely roam about...

07 May 2012
Lingerie football

Lingerie football

The Lingerie Football League holds an exhibition match in Mexico City.

07 May 2012
Zombies! Run!

Zombies! Run!

The "Run for Your Lives" 5K race has runners facing obstacles on the course while being chased by zombies, who try to take "health" flags off the runners belts.

07 May 2012
Super moon

Super moon

A "super Moon" lights up the night sky in a once-a-year cosmic show, heading into its full phase at the same time it reaches its closest point to Earth.

07 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos