Unlikely animal friendships

A wolf and a donkey share a cage in the northwestern town of Patok in Albania, about 40 km (25 miles) from capital the Tirana, May 9, 2007. The donkey was brought into the enclosure to be fed to the wolf. The animals have since become attached to each other, cohabitating in the cage for the last 10 days. REUTERS/Arben Celi

