Unrest in Bosnia
Anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. Thousands of Bosnian protesters called for the resignation of their regional government, ratcheting up demands on the sixth straight day of demonstrations over unemployment,...more
Anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. Thousands of Bosnian protesters called for the resignation of their regional government, ratcheting up demands on the sixth straight day of demonstrations over unemployment, corruption and political paralysis. REUTERS/Haris Begic
Anti-government protesters chant slogans during a rally in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Anti-government protesters chant slogans during a rally in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A protester stands on top of an overturned car near a government building set on fire in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A protester stands on top of an overturned car near a government building set on fire in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A worker clears debris from the ruined remains of a tramcar station and a shop after anti-government protests in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A worker clears debris from the ruined remains of a tramcar station and a shop after anti-government protests in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A boy covers his face as he walks with items from a supermarket after it was broken into during anti-government protests in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A boy covers his face as he walks with items from a supermarket after it was broken into during anti-government protests in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Members of the Special Police stand guard in Alipasina street as anti-government protesters block the street in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Members of the Special Police stand guard in Alipasina street as anti-government protesters block the street in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Anti-government protesters block traffic in downtown Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Anti-government protesters block traffic in downtown Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Anti-government protesters are blocked by members of the Special Police in front of a police station in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Anti-government protesters are blocked by members of the Special Police in front of a police station in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Bosnian and Herzegovina national flag is seen on a damaged government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Bosnian and Herzegovina national flag is seen on a damaged government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Protesters burn documents from a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Protesters burn documents from a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Protesters hold a poster in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Protesters hold a poster in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman screams at police in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman screams at police in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A masked protester walks past graffiti in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. The graffiti on the right reads: "Revolution - Gracanica", a reference to the support for the protesters from the town near Tuzla. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A masked protester walks past graffiti in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. The graffiti on the right reads: "Revolution - Gracanica", a reference to the support for the protesters from the town near Tuzla. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Protesters sit on a street and block traffic in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Protesters sit on a street and block traffic in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Workers clear debris from the ruined remains of a tramcar station and a shop after anti-government protests in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Workers clear debris from the ruined remains of a tramcar station and a shop after anti-government protests in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A computer keyboard is seen in the floor of a government building in Mostar a day after riots in the city, February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police...more
A computer keyboard is seen in the floor of a government building in Mostar a day after riots in the city, February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not intervene. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The burnt interior of a government building in Mostar is seen a day after riots in the city February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not...more
The burnt interior of a government building in Mostar is seen a day after riots in the city February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not intervene. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Burnt documents are seen inside a government building in Mostar a day after riots in the city, February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not...more
Burnt documents are seen inside a government building in Mostar a day after riots in the city, February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not intervene. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An anti-government protester throws a flare at riot police during clashes in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An anti-government protester throws a flare at riot police during clashes in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An anti-government protester kicks a surveillance camera during clashes with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Haris Begic
An anti-government protester kicks a surveillance camera during clashes with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Haris Begic
Cars burn as anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Cars burn as anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People help an injured policeman as anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People help an injured policeman as anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters stand near a fire set in front of a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 7, 2014. Protesters set fire to a government building and clashed with riot police in a third day of unrest over high unemployment and two...more
Protesters stand near a fire set in front of a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 7, 2014. Protesters set fire to a government building and clashed with riot police in a third day of unrest over high unemployment and two decades of political inertia since the country's 1992-95 war. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Protesters hurl items at a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Protesters hurl items at a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edmond Ibrahimi
Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edmond Ibrahimi
Smoke rises near the police as anti-government protesters hold a demonstration in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edmond Ibrahimi
Smoke rises near the police as anti-government protesters hold a demonstration in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edmond Ibrahimi
Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A dog walks over office supplies from a government building that was destroyed in a protest in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A dog walks over office supplies from a government building that was destroyed in a protest in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A worker collects a piece of official document in front of a burned government building in Tuzla, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A worker collects a piece of official document in front of a burned government building in Tuzla, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
People watch as firefighters work to extinguish the flames of a burning government building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People watch as firefighters work to extinguish the flames of a burning government building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Burnt vehicles are pictured in front of government building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Burnt vehicles are pictured in front of government building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Protesters react to the camera near a government building set on fire in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Protesters react to the camera near a government building set on fire in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Next Slideshows
Singapore Airshow
Aerial acrobatics at the Singapore Airshow.
Drought in Brazil
The drought-plagued northeast of Brazil has long been promised water infrastructure to quench their thirst - but eight years later the project is only half...
Best of Sochi - Day 3
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Best of Sochi - Day 2
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces
Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.
The future of space
Prototypes of space equipment in development.
Off to the Grand National races
Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.