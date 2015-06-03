Unrest in Burundi
Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term march towards the town of Ijenda, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Ntiranyibagira Emery, 22, lies on a home made stretcher after family and friends said he was shot multiple times by the police as he was demonstrating against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term, as members of the Red...more
Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term march towards the town of Ijenda, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term pray at the end of their demonstration in the town of Ijenda, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Family and friends weep and pray after preparing the body for burial of Ndayizeye Janvier Abdul, 36, who they say was killed by members of the Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party in the district of...more
Family and friends prepare the body of Ndayizeye Janvier Abdul, 36, for burial after they said he was killed by members of the Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party, in the district of Buterere in...more
Family and friends weep and pray after preparing the body for burial of Ndayizeye Janvier Abdul, 36, who they say was killed by members of the Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party in the district of...more
Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term march towards the town of Ijenda, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Family and friends weep and pray after preparing the body for burial of Ndayizeye Janvier Abdul, 36, who they say was killed by members of the Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party in the district of...more
Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term march past policemen as they march towards the town of Ijenda, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Family and friends weep and pray after preparing the body of Ndayizeye Janvier Abdul, 36, for burial, who they say was killed by members of the Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party in the district of...more
A protester stands after a policeman threw a teargas canister during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester looks at policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester gestures in front of a policeman during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester holds a slingshot as he looks at policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman passes by policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Top tourist sites
The world's most popular tourist landmarks.
Air strikes in Yemen
Saudi-led air strikes have targeted Houthi fighters since March.
Sepp Blatter resigns
Sepp Blatter steps down as FIFA president in the face of a U.S.-led corruption investigation that has plunged world soccer's governing body into the worst...
MERS outbreak in South Korea
South Korea scrambles to contain the outbreak as public alarm grows.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
London Marathon
Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.