Unrest in Burundi

A protester carries a placard as they chant anti-government slogans during demonstrations against the ruling party's decision to allow Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015. The...more

A protester carries a placard as they chant anti-government slogans during demonstrations against the ruling party's decision to allow Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015. The placard reads, "The Arusha accord came by after a lot of blood shed. We dont want more bloodshed." REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Close