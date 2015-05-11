Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 11, 2015 | 5:50pm BST

Unrest in Burundi

A protester gestures in front of policemen during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 11. 2015. East African leaders will hold a summit in Tanzania on May 13 aimed at breaking the political deadlock in Burundi and ensuring the country holds peaceful elections, Tanzania's presidency says. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester gestures in front of policemen during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 11. 2015. East African leaders will hold a summit in Tanzania on May 13 aimed at breaking...

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A protester gestures in front of policemen during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 11. 2015. East African leaders will hold a summit in Tanzania on May 13 aimed at breaking the political deadlock in Burundi and ensuring the country holds peaceful elections, Tanzania's presidency says. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman throws a stone as he clears a barricade which was set up by protesters in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 10. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A policeman throws a stone as he clears a barricade which was set up by protesters in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 10. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A policeman throws a stone as he clears a barricade which was set up by protesters in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 10. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester wears grass around his face to obscure his identity during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 11. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester wears grass around his face to obscure his identity during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 11. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A protester wears grass around his face to obscure his identity during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 11. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester throws stones at police during a protest against president Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 10. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester throws stones at police during a protest against president Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 10. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A protester throws stones at police during a protest against president Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 10. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Woman sing in front of police during a protest by women against president Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 10. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Woman sing in front of police during a protest by women against president Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 10. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Woman sing in front of police during a protest by women against president Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 10. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A masked protestor smokes during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 11. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A masked protestor smokes during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 11. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A masked protestor smokes during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 11. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters push a metal container to set up a barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters push a metal container to set up a barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
Protesters push a metal container to set up a barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters carry a signboard to set up a barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters carry a signboard to set up a barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
Protesters carry a signboard to set up a barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester poses for a photograph as they barricade a road to demonstrate against plans by Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

A protester poses for a photograph as they barricade a road to demonstrate against plans by Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A protester poses for a photograph as they barricade a road to demonstrate against plans by Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana
Soldiers stand near the body of a man who was burned alive by protesters in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, May 7, 2015. Protesters burned the man alive on Thursday, saying he was a member of the Imbonerakure youth wing of the ruling CNDD-FDD party which had attacked them during their demonstrations against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's bid for a third term, a witness said. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Soldiers stand near the body of a man who was burned alive by protesters in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, May 7, 2015. Protesters burned the man alive on Thursday, saying he was a member of the Imbonerakure youth wing of the ruling CNDD-FDD party...

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Soldiers stand near the body of a man who was burned alive by protesters in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, May 7, 2015. Protesters burned the man alive on Thursday, saying he was a member of the Imbonerakure youth wing of the ruling CNDD-FDD party which had attacked them during their demonstrations against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's bid for a third term, a witness said. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana
A protester carries a tyre to be used to erect a barricade as they demonstrate against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

A protester carries a tyre to be used to erect a barricade as they demonstrate against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 7, 2015. ...

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A protester carries a tyre to be used to erect a barricade as they demonstrate against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana
A riot policeman listens to the radio during protests in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

A riot policeman listens to the radio during protests in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A riot policeman listens to the radio during protests in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana
Riot policemen detain a man during clashes with protesters against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Riot policemen detain a man during clashes with protesters against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime...

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Riot policemen detain a man during clashes with protesters against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana
A protester carries a placard as they chant anti-government slogans during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015. The placard reads, "The Arusha accord came by after alot of blood shed. We dont want more bloodshed." REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

A protester carries a placard as they chant anti-government slogans during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4,...

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A protester carries a placard as they chant anti-government slogans during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015. The placard reads, "The Arusha accord came by after alot of blood shed. We dont want more bloodshed." REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana
Riot policemen hold their positions as they clash with protesters demonstrating against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Riot policemen hold their positions as they clash with protesters demonstrating against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015....

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Riot policemen hold their positions as they clash with protesters demonstrating against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana
Riot policemen evacuate their colleague (C) after he was injured during clashes with protestors against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Riot policemen evacuate their colleague (C) after he was injured during clashes with protestors against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May...

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Riot policemen evacuate their colleague (C) after he was injured during clashes with protestors against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana
A student from a Burundi university injured during recent clashes between protesters and riot police, eats as they camp outside the U.S. embassy in the capital Bujumbura, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A student from a Burundi university injured during recent clashes between protesters and riot police, eats as they camp outside the U.S. embassy in the capital Bujumbura, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A student from a Burundi university injured during recent clashes between protesters and riot police, eats as they camp outside the U.S. embassy in the capital Bujumbura, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A child runs across a line of riot policemen standing in a formation as protestors gather and chant slogans during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A child runs across a line of riot policemen standing in a formation as protestors gather and chant slogans during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in...

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A child runs across a line of riot policemen standing in a formation as protestors gather and chant slogans during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A car belonging to a policeman burns after protesters intercepted him at a barricade during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A car belonging to a policeman burns after protesters intercepted him at a barricade during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura,...

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A car belonging to a policeman burns after protesters intercepted him at a barricade during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Protesters carry a dead crow as they chant anti-government slogans during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Protesters carry a dead crow as they chant anti-government slogans during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30,...

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Protesters carry a dead crow as they chant anti-government slogans during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot policemen walk past a burning car destroyed by protestors at a barricade during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015.REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Riot policemen walk past a burning car destroyed by protestors at a barricade during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi...

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Riot policemen walk past a burning car destroyed by protestors at a barricade during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015.REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police officers leave a water cannon vehicle after it crashed into a drain during protests against the Burundi's ruling CNDD-FDD decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office in the capital Bujumbura, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Riot police officers leave a water cannon vehicle after it crashed into a drain during protests against the Burundi's ruling CNDD-FDD decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office in the capital Bujumbura,...

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Riot police officers leave a water cannon vehicle after it crashed into a drain during protests against the Burundi's ruling CNDD-FDD decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office in the capital Bujumbura, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Politician and president of the main coalition opposition party Leonce Ngendakumana is carried by protesters chanting anti-government slogans during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Politician and president of the main coalition opposition party Leonce Ngendakumana is carried by protesters chanting anti-government slogans during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to...

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Politician and president of the main coalition opposition party Leonce Ngendakumana is carried by protesters chanting anti-government slogans during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A protester sits in a police truck after he was detained during clashes with riot-policemen against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A protester sits in a police truck after he was detained during clashes with riot-policemen against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 28,...

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A protester sits in a police truck after he was detained during clashes with riot-policemen against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot policemen detain residents participating in street protests during clashes in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Riot policemen detain residents participating in street protests during clashes in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Riot policemen detain residents participating in street protests during clashes in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A protester holds a stone during clashes with riot police as he takes part in a rally against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A protester holds a stone during clashes with riot police as he takes part in a rally against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital Bujumbura, April 27,...

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A protester holds a stone during clashes with riot police as he takes part in a rally against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A policeman is assisted by civilians after he was injured in clashes with protesters during a rally against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A policeman is assisted by civilians after he was injured in clashes with protesters during a rally against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital...

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A policeman is assisted by civilians after he was injured in clashes with protesters during a rally against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Protesters chant anti-government slogans as they clash with riot police during a protest against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Protesters chant anti-government slogans as they clash with riot police during a protest against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital Bujumbura, April...

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Protesters chant anti-government slogans as they clash with riot police during a protest against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A protester carries stones as he holds position against riot policemen during clashes against the Burundi's ruling Conseil National pour la Defense de la Democratie - Forces pour Defense de la Democratie (CNDD-FDD) decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office in the capital Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A protester carries stones as he holds position against riot policemen during clashes against the Burundi's ruling Conseil National pour la Defense de la Democratie - Forces pour Defense de la Democratie (CNDD-FDD) decision to allow President Pierre...

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A protester carries stones as he holds position against riot policemen during clashes against the Burundi's ruling Conseil National pour la Defense de la Democratie - Forces pour Defense de la Democratie (CNDD-FDD) decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office in the capital Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Protesters argue with a riot policeman during clashes against the decision made by Burundi's ruling National Council for the Defence of Democracy-Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) party to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Protesters argue with a riot policeman during clashes against the decision made by Burundi's ruling National Council for the Defence of Democracy-Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) party to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a...

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Protesters argue with a riot policeman during clashes against the decision made by Burundi's ruling National Council for the Defence of Democracy-Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) party to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
