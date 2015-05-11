Unrest in Burundi

Soldiers stand near the body of a man who was burned alive by protesters in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, May 7, 2015. Protesters burned the man alive on Thursday, saying he was a member of the Imbonerakure youth wing of the ruling CNDD-FDD party...more

Soldiers stand near the body of a man who was burned alive by protesters in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, May 7, 2015. Protesters burned the man alive on Thursday, saying he was a member of the Imbonerakure youth wing of the ruling CNDD-FDD party which had attacked them during their demonstrations against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's bid for a third term, a witness said. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

