Thu Oct 8, 2015

Unrest in Lebanon

Lebanese protesters are sprayed with water during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Thursday, October 08, 2015
Protesters gesture with the victory sign while sprayed by water from police water cannons in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A man carries a protester affected by tear gas released by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Protesters gesture with the victory sign as security forces fire water cannons in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Protesters hold on to each other as they are sprayed with water from police water cannons in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A protester tries to move a tear gas canister fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A protester carries a Lebanese flag while sprayed with water from a police water cannon in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Protesters run from a tear gas canister fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A protester and a cameraman (R) cover their faces as they are affected by tear gas fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Protesters run from tear gas fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Lebanese protesters clash with riot police during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A protester tries to jumps over barbed wire as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Protesters chant slogans as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Lebanese protesters clash with riot police during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A protester throws a flower over barbed wire as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Lebanese protesters remove barriers during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Protesters chant slogans as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
