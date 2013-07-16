Edition:
United Kingdom
Tue Jul 16, 2013

Unrest in Northern Ireland

<p>People walk past a burnt out car on the shore road after the police came under attack from Loyalists throwing petrol bombs on the fourth night of unrest after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in North Belfast July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Armoured vehicles gather around a burnt out car on the shore road after the police came under attack from Loyalists throwing petrol bombs on the fourth night of unrest after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in North Belfast July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Riot police take cover along the Lower Newtownards road in East Belfast after they came under attack from loyalists throwing petrol bombs, bricks, bottles and fireworks on the fourth night of unrest after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>An unexploded petrol bomb is pictured in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast early July 15, 2013, the third night of unrest after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast on Friday. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Loyalist protesters climb on an armoured police vehicle in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, July 14, 2013, on the third night of unrest after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A police officer stands behind a riot shield during a clash with loyalists in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, on the second night of violence after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Loyalists throw bottles at police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, on the second night of violence after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Loyalists clash with police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A loyalist youth shoots fireworks at police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, on the second night of violence after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A protester gestures at police as loyalists clash with police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A police officer receives medical treatment after being injured as loyalists clashed with police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A young girl is rushed to safety as loyalists clashed with police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Loyalists climb onto police vehicles during a clash with police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A police officer is pulled to safety after being injured as loyalists clash with police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Loyalists sit on an armoured police Land Rover as an Orange Order parade passes through the nationalist ardoyne area of the Crumlin Road in Belfast July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

