Pictures | Fri Feb 13, 2015 | 12:30am GMT

Unrest in Venezuela

Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Opposition students block an avenue with a truck loaded with rocks as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Opposition students block an avenue with a truck loaded with rocks as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Opposition demonstrators talk to police during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Opposition demonstrators talk to police during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Police run amidst tear gas as they clash with opposition students during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Police run amidst tear gas as they clash with opposition students during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Opposition students march next to national guards during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. Reuters/Jorge Silva

Opposition students march next to national guards during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. Reuters/Jorge Silva

Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man walks with a kite in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. The words on the kite read: "Feb 12, 2014-2015, impunity, persecution and torture". REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man walks with a kite in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. The words on the kite read: "Feb 12, 2014-2015, impunity, persecution and torture". REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman protests in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman protests in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

