Pictures | Thu May 25, 2017 | 12:55pm BST

Unrest on the streets of Brasilia

A demonstrator clashes with a riot police officer during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A demonstrator runs near a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Riot police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A demonstrator clashes with riot police officers during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A paramedic helps an injured man during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A demonstrator clashes with riot police officers during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A demonstrator reacts after injuring his head during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A demonstrator prepares a barricade during a protest against Brazilian President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A riot police officer receives help from colleagues during a protest against Brazilian President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Riot police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Riot police officers hit a demonstrator during a protest against Brazilian President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A demonstrator clashes with riot police officers during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Riot police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police officers during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Demonstrators set fire to the Agriculture Ministry during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Riot police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Army soldiers stand in front of the Agriculture Ministry after a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
