Unrest spreads to Odessa
A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. At least 38 people were killed in a fire in the trade union building in the center of Ukraine's southern port city of Odessa, regional police said. REUTERS/Yevgeny...more
People wait for rescue on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
Protesters look at a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
People wait to be rescued on the ledge of the second floor during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
People wait to be rescued from upper stories at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
People wait to be rescued on an upper storey ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
People wait to be rescued on the second story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
A protester wrapped in a Ukrainian flag walks past a burning tent and a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
A protester walks past a burning tent and a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
A pro-Russian activist aims a pistol at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa, a largely Russian-speaking southern port town that lies west of Crimea May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
Pro-Russian activists hurl objects at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
Armed pro-Russian activists look on during clashes with supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
People pull up cobblestones to throw during clashes between pro-Russian activists and supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
A pro-Russian activist hurls an object at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
Ukrainian police help an injured colleague during clashes between pro-Russian activists and supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
Pro-Russian activists hurl objects at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
A pro-Russian activist takes cover during clashes with supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
A Pro-Russian activist slingshots objects at supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
A pro-Russian activist hurls an object at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
A pro-Russian activist hurls an object at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
An injured pro-Russian activist looks on during clashes with supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
Pro-Russian activists hurl objects at supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
A pro-Russian activist runs during clashes with supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
