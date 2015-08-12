Unusual eats

A Cambodian child poses with rats he skinned after catching them in a rice field in Takeo province, south of Phnom Penh, August 11, 2015. The many children catching rats in this area say these rodents have become an increasingly popular free food in...more

A Cambodian child poses with rats he skinned after catching them in a rice field in Takeo province, south of Phnom Penh, August 11, 2015. The many children catching rats in this area say these rodents have become an increasingly popular free food in their area. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

