Wed Aug 12, 2015

Unusual eats

A Cambodian child poses with rats he skinned after catching them in a rice field in Takeo province, south of Phnom Penh, August 11, 2015. The many children catching rats in this area say these rodents have become an increasingly popular free food in their area. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A man holds up a pack of macarons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de Gameville, southwestern France, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2014
A man eats a part of an Uromastyx lizard, also known as a dabb lizard, in a desert near Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2013
A cupcake made of insects is seen at the University of Wageningen, Netherlands, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2012
A woman poses with a locust on her tongue at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2012
A raw blood dish is displayed with cooked entrails at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2009
Locusts and worms are seen on a spoon after being cooked with olive oil for a discovery lunch in Brussels September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2012
Hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine lie inside a pot for sale in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, March 26, 2012. The eggs are a springtime snack favored by local residents in the coastal province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2012
A vendor (C) cuts slaughtered dogs for sale at his roadside stall in Duong Noi village, outside Hanoi, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2011
Dog meat or "Dan go gi" in North Korean expression, is placed on a table at a famous restaurant in Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2008
A boy displays boiled rats for sale on the main highway in Malawi's capital Lilongwe June 20, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2009
A typical dish in ant sauce is seen in the restaurant Color de Hormiga in Barichara May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Bertha Piranes drops a skinned frog into a blender to make a drink at a market in San Juan de Lurigancho, Lima, August 16, 2006. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo (PERU)

Reuters / Wednesday, August 16, 2006
Two snakes are seen inside their compartment in wooden cupboards labelled "Poisonous Snakes", at a snake soup store in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2013
A chef prepares a cobra meat burger at a Chinese restaurant in the ancient city of Yogyakarta April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2011
Mealworm quiches are seen at the Rijn IJssel school for chefs in Wageningen, Netherlands January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 18, 2011
An Andean woman cooks 'cuy', or guinea pigs, during a guinea pig festival in Huacho, northern Lima, July 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2008
A man smokes bush meat at the bush meat market of Yopougon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast May 12, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2009
A visitor eats a fried scorpion at the Longhua temple fair during the May Day holiday in Shanghai May 7,2007. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2007
A chef cooks field rats at a wild game restaurant in Guangzhou, January 5, 2004. REUTERS/China Photo

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Human breast milk is seen in the refrigerator of chef Daniel Angerer at their apartment in New York, March 10, 2010. Angerer has used the excess breast milk of his wife Lori Mason to make cheese at their apartment. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2010
Chef Daniel Angerer goes through the steps of making cheese out of breast milk at his apartment in New York March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2010
A boy from New York's Public School 7 from the Bronx holds an hors d'oeuvre prepared with an insect, before eating it at New York's Museum of Natural History, April 20, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A man slaughters snake at a restaurant at Le Mat, dubbed "Snake Village", some 10 km (6 miles) east of Hanoi May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2007
Ai Baorong, who raises flies and yellow mealworms, tastes maggots to check their quality, at her small farm in Jiyang County, east China's Shandong province April 11, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2007
Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff eats a seal meat appetizer during an event to mark the first time seal meat is served in the parliamentary restaurant on Parliament Hill in Ottawa March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2010
A caramelized locust is used to decorate a cake made of insects at the University of Wageningen, Netherlands, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2012
A vendor selling deep-fried spiders poses with a spider as she waits for customers at bus station at Skun, Kampong Cham province, east of Phnom Penh March 14 ,2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2009
Leonardo Lima da Silva, 17, offers for sale to passing vehicles an armadillo that he and his brother hunted down to earn some cash, near Maraba in the Brazilian Amazon region, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2009
