Unusual homes
An airplane house is pictured in the village of Miziara, northern Lebanon May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A house under construction which is in the shape of an ancient Greek temple like the one in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon, is pictured in the village of Miziara, northern Lebanon May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province April 11, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A statue is pictured in front of a pyramid house in the village of Miziara, northern Lebanon May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A Tumbleweed brand Cypress 24 model Tiny House is towed down the highway near Boulder, Colorado August 4, 2014. The Tiny House Movement started some years ago with people around the world building really small living spaces and loving their new...more
A model of a shark is seen in the roof of a house in Oxford, Britain October 26, 2013. The rooftop sculpture is 25 feet (7.6 m) long, made of fiberglass and was erected on the 41st anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb on Nagasaki....more
Houses are seen on the rooftop of a factory building in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China September 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A house built on a rock is seen on the river Drina near Bajina Basta, Serbia May 22, 2013. The house was built in 1968 by a group of young men who decided that the rock on the river was an ideal place for a tiny shelter, according to the house's...more
The Heliodome, a bioclimatic solar house is seen in Cosswiller near Strasbourg, eastern France, August 4, 2011. The house is designed as a giant three-dimensional sundial, set on a fixed angle in relationship to the sun's movements to provide shade...more
Liu Lingchao, 38, carries his makeshift dwelling as he walks along a road in Shapu township of Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, China May 21, 2013. Five years ago, Liu decided to walk back to his hometown Rongan county in Guangxi from...more
Girls play on a trampoline near a home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. The "Rock" as it is referred to by the approximately 100 people living there in about 15 families, was founded about...more
Hong Kong architect Gary Chang rests in a hammock inside his 32-square-metre apartment in Hong Kong January 28, 2010. After three decades in the same boxy dwelling Chang grew up in, he came up with an innovative answer to the increasingly cramped...more
A Bulgarian woman looks inside her wine vat home in Socuellamos, central Spain, October 2, 2007. About 40 people living in this makeshift camp are ethnic Turks from Bulgaria who came to the vineyards of Socuellamos to pick grapes during the six-week...more
Bohumil Lhota, a 73-year-old builder, turns the house he built in Velke Hamry, Czech Republic August 7, 2012. Lhota conceptualized the idea to create the unique house and started to build it in 1981, building it close to nature to benefit from the...more
Benito Hernandez stands outside his home near San Jose de Las Piedras in Mexico's northern state of Coahuila January 16, 2013. For over 30 years, Hernandez, his wife Santa Martha de la Cruz Villarreal and their family have lived in an odd sun-dried...more
A man takes a picture of the one of the world's narrowest buildings, built as an artistic installation, wedged between two existing buildings, in Warsaw, Poland October 23, 2012. The building, just 92 cm (36 inches) wide at its narrowest point, will...more
A view of about 70 domes houses, which were built by U.S.-based Domes for the World, for villagers who lost their houses due to an earthquake in Sumberharjo village, near Yogyakarta, Indonesia May 8, 2007. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Potential buyers stand with an agent on the balcony of a three-bedroom home made from four old shipping containers in Sydney August 1, 2005. The two-storey mobile home includes two bathrooms, timber floors, air conditioning, a kitchen, laundry,...more
Workers demolish a privately-built villa, surrounded by imitation rocks, on the rooftop of a 26-storey residential building in Beijing, China August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Brazilian artists Tiago Primo (top) and his brother Gabriel hang out at a wall in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 8, 2009. The bizarre vertical "house" was built on a climbing wall. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
A house partially built in the shape of an airplane is seen in Abuja, Nigeria November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A general view of a treehouse in Le Pian Medoc, southwestern France, April 24, 2009. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Atta sweeps the courtyard of his house built in the shape of a crocodile in Abidjan, Ivory Coast September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
