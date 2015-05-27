Unusual last rites
Victor Perez Cardona sits embalmed in his taxi, his final wish, as family and friends look on during his wake at the San Cristobal funeral parlor in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico May 24, 2015. Perez Cardona was a taxi driver and his family decided, with...more
A little girl peeks through the car window as dead Victor Perez Cardona is seated behind the wheel of his taxi, during his wake at the San Cristobal funeral parlor in Aguas Buenas May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
The dead body of Renato Garcia, dressed in a costume of comic book character Green Lantern, is seen at a house in San Juan, Puerto Rico February 16, 2015. Garcia was a fan of the Green Lantern and his family decided to set up a little shrine with his...more
The casket with the remains of Bob Probert, former NHL hockey player for the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks, arrives on a motorcycle side car driven by George Winney for Probert's funeral service at the Christian Fellowship Church in...more
A street vendor passes a coffin made in the shape of a fish at the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, Ghana May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. The funeral parlor has been in business since 1974, and is thought to be the only drive-through funeral home...more
Flo Watson, 61, (R) and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, (C) view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Soccer boots made of grass are displayed during the opening ceremony of a specially designated cemetery section for Hamburg SV fans at the Altona cemetery near the stadium in Hamburg, Germany September 9, 2008. Hamburg SV is the first soccer club in...more
Two graves are pictured at a specially designed cemetery for Schalke 04 fans during its opening ceremony near the football stadium in Gelsenkirchen, Germany December 7, 2012. Schalke 04 is the second soccer club in Germany to have a cemetery for its...more
Visitors to the Asia Funeral Expo look at a gold-coated and carved coffin in solid wood and 24K gold, with a list price of 1 million RMB ($120,000), in Hong Kong May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A coffin in the shape of a film projector is seen in the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, Ghana May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An urn shaped like a soccer ball is pictured in the workshop of Vienna's municipal funeral services (Bestattung Wien) in Vienna, Austria April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Peter Maloney drives a motorcycle hearse during a preview in New York, May 24, 2007. The Tombstone Hearse Co. offers an alternative farewell ride for motorcycle enthusiasts. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A worker selects a song on a coffin equipped with a karaoke system while taking a break at a casket manufacturing factory in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines October 30, 2012. Coffin manufacturer Robert Nogoy replaces the insides of a...more
An employee poses with a guitar-shaped coffin during the exhibition "Boxed: Fabulous Coffins from UK and Ghana" at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A lion shaped coffin is seen at the exhibition "Boxed: Fabulous Coffins from UK and Ghana" at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
George Spencer sands a Rolls-Royce-shaped coffin at Vic Fearn and Company coffin-makers in Nottingham, central England November 2, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An employee works on a coffin in the shape of a film projector in the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, Ghana May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An employee poses with a Mercedes-shaped coffin from Ghana at the exhibition "Boxed: Fabulous Coffins from UK and Ghana" at the Southbank Centre in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
