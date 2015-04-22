Unusual pets

Zhu Roumeng kisses with her pet pig Wuhua at her house in Beijing April 22, 2015. Zhu has raised the female pig, which weighs around 85 kilogram, for the last three and a half years, and they've recently become an internet sensation after she posted...more

Zhu Roumeng kisses with her pet pig Wuhua at her house in Beijing April 22, 2015. Zhu has raised the female pig, which weighs around 85 kilogram, for the last three and a half years, and they've recently become an internet sensation after she posted her selfies with her pet pig on China's microblogging sites. Her surname 'Zhu' sounds exactly like the Mandarin word for 'pig', as such it sparked her love of pigs as a child, Zhu said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

