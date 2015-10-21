Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Oct 21, 2015 | 6:50pm BST

Uproar after children burned alive

A man looks through a window into a room, which police said is the site where two children were burnt alive by a group of men, at the Sunpedh village in Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. Police in northern India have arrested four men over allegations that they burnt alive two low-caste children, a case that triggered a street protest and drew condemnation from an opposition leader. Authorities ruled out caste violence as a motive for the crime but India has a long history of such incidents, and the attack will feed concerns over rising intolerance after the rumor-fueled killing of a Muslim man by a Hindu mob recently. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man looks through a window into a room, which police said is the site where two children were burnt alive by a group of men, at the Sunpedh village in Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. Police in northern India...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A man looks through a window into a room, which police said is the site where two children were burnt alive by a group of men, at the Sunpedh village in Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. Police in northern India have arrested four men over allegations that they burnt alive two low-caste children, a case that triggered a street protest and drew condemnation from an opposition leader. Authorities ruled out caste violence as a motive for the crime but India has a long history of such incidents, and the attack will feed concerns over rising intolerance after the rumor-fueled killing of a Muslim man by a Hindu mob recently. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 10
The father (bottom C) of two children who were burnt alive, with his hands bandaged, wails next to the bodies of his children wrapped in white shrouds, as he along with other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the crime at Ballabhgarh in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The father (bottom C) of two children who were burnt alive, with his hands bandaged, wails next to the bodies of his children wrapped in white shrouds, as he along with other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the crime at...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
The father (bottom C) of two children who were burnt alive, with his hands bandaged, wails next to the bodies of his children wrapped in white shrouds, as he along with other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the crime at Ballabhgarh in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 10
Relatives of two children who were burnt alive, mourn during a protest at Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives of two children who were burnt alive, mourn during a protest at Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Relatives of two children who were burnt alive, mourn during a protest at Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 10
A man carries the body of a child who was burnt alive, wrapped in white shroud, after a protest against the incident at Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man carries the body of a child who was burnt alive, wrapped in white shroud, after a protest against the incident at Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A man carries the body of a child who was burnt alive, wrapped in white shroud, after a protest against the incident at Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 10
A villager tries to control the crowd next to the bodies of two children (not pictured) who were burnt alive, during a protest in which people block a national highway, at Ballabhgarh in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A villager tries to control the crowd next to the bodies of two children (not pictured) who were burnt alive, during a protest in which people block a national highway, at Ballabhgarh in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A villager tries to control the crowd next to the bodies of two children (not pictured) who were burnt alive, during a protest in which people block a national highway, at Ballabhgarh in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 10
Relatives and villagers mourn as they sit next to the bodies of two children wrapped in white shrouds, during a protest in which people block a national highway, at Ballabhgarh in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives and villagers mourn as they sit next to the bodies of two children wrapped in white shrouds, during a protest in which people block a national highway, at Ballabhgarh in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Relatives and villagers mourn as they sit next to the bodies of two children wrapped in white shrouds, during a protest in which people block a national highway, at Ballabhgarh in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 10
Relatives and villagers mourn as they sit next to the bodies of two children wrapped in white shrouds, outside their house at the Sunpedh village in Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives and villagers mourn as they sit next to the bodies of two children wrapped in white shrouds, outside their house at the Sunpedh village in Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Relatives and villagers mourn as they sit next to the bodies of two children wrapped in white shrouds, outside their house at the Sunpedh village in Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 10
The father of two children who were burnt alive, cries next to the bodies of his children (not pictured) as he and other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the incident at Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The father of two children who were burnt alive, cries next to the bodies of his children (not pictured) as he and other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the incident at Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
The father of two children who were burnt alive, cries next to the bodies of his children (not pictured) as he and other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the incident at Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 10
Relatives of two children who were burnt alive, mourn during a protest at Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives of two children who were burnt alive, mourn during a protest at Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Relatives of two children who were burnt alive, mourn during a protest at Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 10
The shadow of a hand is seen on the wall of a room, which police said is the site where two children were burnt alive by a group of men, at the Sunpedh village in Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The shadow of a hand is seen on the wall of a room, which police said is the site where two children were burnt alive by a group of men, at the Sunpedh village in Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
The shadow of a hand is seen on the wall of a room, which police said is the site where two children were burnt alive by a group of men, at the Sunpedh village in Ballabhgarh, in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Battleground Syria

Battleground Syria

Next Slideshows

Battleground Syria

Battleground Syria

Residents face mounting danger as the battle for control in Syria continues.

21 Oct 2015
Being Biden

Being Biden

Vice President Joe Biden said he would not seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2016, removing a huge political obstacle for front-runner Hillary...

21 Oct 2015
Fires of Sumatra

Fires of Sumatra

Indonesian forest fires that have caused choking smoke to drift across Southeast Asia are spreading to new areas and are unlikely to be put out until next year.

21 Oct 2015
Korea's divided families

Korea's divided families

Korean families torn apart after the 1950-53 Korean War rejoice in brief, rare reunions.

21 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures