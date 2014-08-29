Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Aug 29, 2014 | 5:40pm BST

Uprooted by Syria's war

Syrian refugee children play as their families shop at a new hypermarket at Al-Zaatri refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee children play as their families shop at a new hypermarket at Al-Zaatri refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Friday, August 29, 2014
Syrian refugee children play as their families shop at a new hypermarket at Al-Zaatri refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
1 / 25
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, Syria on January 31, 2014. REUTERS/UNRWA/Handout via Reuters

Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, Syria on January 31, 2014. REUTERS/UNRWA/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 29, 2014
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, Syria on January 31, 2014. REUTERS/UNRWA/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 25
An internally displaced child holds up a Syrian opposition flag while playing inside Al-Tah camp in the southern Idlib countryside, Syria July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An internally displaced child holds up a Syrian opposition flag while playing inside Al-Tah camp in the southern Idlib countryside, Syria July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Friday, August 29, 2014
An internally displaced child holds up a Syrian opposition flag while playing inside Al-Tah camp in the southern Idlib countryside, Syria July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 25
Syrian refugees play with snow during a winter storm in Zahle town, in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Syrian refugees play with snow during a winter storm in Zahle town, in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Friday, August 29, 2014
Syrian refugees play with snow during a winter storm in Zahle town, in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
4 / 25
Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, August 29, 2014
Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
5 / 25
A Syrian refugee who arrived with her family from Damascus, carries a child as she enters her tent at the Majdal Anjar refugee camp in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon near the Syrian border, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A Syrian refugee who arrived with her family from Damascus, carries a child as she enters her tent at the Majdal Anjar refugee camp in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon near the Syrian border, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Friday, August 29, 2014
A Syrian refugee who arrived with her family from Damascus, carries a child as she enters her tent at the Majdal Anjar refugee camp in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon near the Syrian border, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
6 / 25
A migrant plays with a child as they arrive on the Italian Navy ship San Giorgio, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant plays with a child as they arrive on the Italian Navy ship San Giorgio, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, August 29, 2014
A migrant plays with a child as they arrive on the Italian Navy ship San Giorgio, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
7 / 25
A Syrian girl looks through a window she waits for the distribution of food outside a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A Syrian girl looks through a window she waits for the distribution of food outside a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, August 29, 2014
A Syrian girl looks through a window she waits for the distribution of food outside a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
8 / 25
Jordanian soldiers carry Syrian refugee children after the refugees had crossed the border from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, east of Amman, Jordan December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian soldiers carry Syrian refugee children after the refugees had crossed the border from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, east of Amman, Jordan December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Friday, August 29, 2014
Jordanian soldiers carry Syrian refugee children after the refugees had crossed the border from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, east of Amman, Jordan December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
9 / 25
Ahmed M, 47, an assistant engineer from Syria, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Ahmed paid smugglers 8500 euros to get him to Sweden via Jordan, Turkey and Greece. He flew from Greece to Stockholm with false identification documents. Ahmed fled Syria because he had been arrested three times by military intelligence on suspicion of being a spy. He was tortured and had his feet broken. When asked about the future he said, "I have five children at home. They have no future there and without them I have no future here." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Ahmed M, 47, an assistant engineer from Syria, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Ahmed paid smugglers 8500 euros to get him to Sweden via Jordan, Turkey and Greece. He...more

Friday, August 29, 2014
Ahmed M, 47, an assistant engineer from Syria, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Ahmed paid smugglers 8500 euros to get him to Sweden via Jordan, Turkey and Greece. He flew from Greece to Stockholm with false identification documents. Ahmed fled Syria because he had been arrested three times by military intelligence on suspicion of being a spy. He was tortured and had his feet broken. When asked about the future he said, "I have five children at home. They have no future there and without them I have no future here." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
10 / 25
A Syrian boy poses with a paper on which he wrote his name for the first time in a refugee camp school in the town of Anjar, Lebanon May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

A Syrian boy poses with a paper on which he wrote his name for the first time in a refugee camp school in the town of Anjar, Lebanon May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Friday, August 29, 2014
A Syrian boy poses with a paper on which he wrote his name for the first time in a refugee camp school in the town of Anjar, Lebanon May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
11 / 25
Syrian refugee children play outside a refugee camp in Sofia, Bulgaria November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Syrian refugee children play outside a refugee camp in Sofia, Bulgaria November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, August 29, 2014
Syrian refugee children play outside a refugee camp in Sofia, Bulgaria November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
12 / 25
A Syrian refugee helps another apply make-up as she prepares for her wedding at a beauty parlor at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Ala

A Syrian refugee helps another apply make-up as she prepares for her wedding at a beauty parlor at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Ala

Friday, August 29, 2014
A Syrian refugee helps another apply make-up as she prepares for her wedding at a beauty parlor at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Ala
Close
13 / 25
Faraj Idris, 11, a Syrian refugee boy who was injured in a recent bombing beside Bab Al-Salam refugee camp, poses as he rests in his tent in Azaz, Syria near the Turkish border June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Faraj Idris, 11, a Syrian refugee boy who was injured in a recent bombing beside Bab Al-Salam refugee camp, poses as he rests in his tent in Azaz, Syria near the Turkish border June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, August 29, 2014
Faraj Idris, 11, a Syrian refugee boy who was injured in a recent bombing beside Bab Al-Salam refugee camp, poses as he rests in his tent in Azaz, Syria near the Turkish border June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
14 / 25
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near Mafraq, Jordan July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near Mafraq, Jordan July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

Friday, August 29, 2014
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near Mafraq, Jordan July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
Close
15 / 25
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, Serbia July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, Serbia July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, August 29, 2014
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, Serbia July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 25
A map of the Serbian-Macedonian border shows routes that migrants use to cross the border, inside a police station in Presevo, Serbia July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A map of the Serbian-Macedonian border shows routes that migrants use to cross the border, inside a police station in Presevo, Serbia July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, August 29, 2014
A map of the Serbian-Macedonian border shows routes that migrants use to cross the border, inside a police station in Presevo, Serbia July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 25
Syrian children play inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, Bulgaria December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut

Syrian children play inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, Bulgaria December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut

Friday, August 29, 2014
Syrian children play inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, Bulgaria December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut
Close
18 / 25
A general view of the Azraq Syrian Refugee Camp under construction near Al Azraq, Jordan September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A general view of the Azraq Syrian Refugee Camp under construction near Al Azraq, Jordan September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Friday, August 29, 2014
A general view of the Azraq Syrian Refugee Camp under construction near Al Azraq, Jordan September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
19 / 25
Rahaf (L) and Kamar, Syrian refugee girls who were injured during the violence in their country, hold their father's mobile phone showing a picture of them before their injuries during a psychological therapy session in Amman, Jordan October 11, 2012. The two girls have undergone multiple reconstructive surgeries and are two of dozens of Syrians that attend the daily therapy sessions run by aid organization Medicins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders). REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Rahaf (L) and Kamar, Syrian refugee girls who were injured during the violence in their country, hold their father's mobile phone showing a picture of them before their injuries during a psychological therapy session in Amman, Jordan October 11,...more

Friday, August 29, 2014
Rahaf (L) and Kamar, Syrian refugee girls who were injured during the violence in their country, hold their father's mobile phone showing a picture of them before their injuries during a psychological therapy session in Amman, Jordan October 11, 2012. The two girls have undergone multiple reconstructive surgeries and are two of dozens of Syrians that attend the daily therapy sessions run by aid organization Medicins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders). REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Close
20 / 25
A Syrian refugee is shaved by a barber, who is also a refugee, at a makeshift salon at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, Syria, near the Turkish border February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

A Syrian refugee is shaved by a barber, who is also a refugee, at a makeshift salon at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, Syria, near the Turkish border February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Friday, August 29, 2014
A Syrian refugee is shaved by a barber, who is also a refugee, at a makeshift salon at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, Syria, near the Turkish border February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Close
21 / 25
A Syrian refugee boy shields himself from the rain with his jacket at a refugee camp in Tyre, Lebanon January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Syrian refugee boy shields himself from the rain with his jacket at a refugee camp in Tyre, Lebanon January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, August 29, 2014
A Syrian refugee boy shields himself from the rain with his jacket at a refugee camp in Tyre, Lebanon January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
22 / 25
Syrian refugees, fleeing fighting in Arsal, wait by trucks in Majdel Anjar, Lebanon near the border with Syria August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Syrian refugees, fleeing fighting in Arsal, wait by trucks in Majdel Anjar, Lebanon near the border with Syria August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Friday, August 29, 2014
Syrian refugees, fleeing fighting in Arsal, wait by trucks in Majdel Anjar, Lebanon near the border with Syria August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Close
23 / 25
A young Syrian refugee receives treatment after crossing the border from Tal Shehab city in Syria into Thnebeh town, in Ramtha, Jordan, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A young Syrian refugee receives treatment after crossing the border from Tal Shehab city in Syria into Thnebeh town, in Ramtha, Jordan, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Friday, August 29, 2014
A young Syrian refugee receives treatment after crossing the border from Tal Shehab city in Syria into Thnebeh town, in Ramtha, Jordan, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
24 / 25
A Syrian refugee cries as he prays during the Eid al-Adha prayers at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, Turkey October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Syrian refugee cries as he prays during the Eid al-Adha prayers at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, Turkey October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, August 29, 2014
A Syrian refugee cries as he prays during the Eid al-Adha prayers at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, Turkey October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Dangerous journey

Dangerous journey

Next Slideshows

Dangerous journey

Dangerous journey

Migrants risk their life as they flee their countries to start a new life.

29 Aug 2014
Inside Scotland's Parliament

Inside Scotland's Parliament

Behind the scenes of Scotland's Parliament in Edinburgh on the day of the last session before the independence referendum.

28 Aug 2014
Deadly spiral of Honduras

Deadly spiral of Honduras

Honduras has drug gangs, corruption and the world's highest murder rate, while neighboring Nicaragua has fended off these problems.

28 Aug 2014
Hurricane surf

Hurricane surf

Heavy and potentially dangerous surf from Hurricane Marie drew crowds of surfers and spectators to the California coast.

28 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures