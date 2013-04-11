Urban wild
Zukhro, an employee of the city zoo, walks with Vadik, an 18-month-old male lion, on the territory of the zoo in the capital Dushanbe, January 20, 2011. Employees take the lion from its cage to have a promenade along the territory two times a week while holding a piece of meat to attract Vadik's attention so it walks nearby. REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov
A fox is pictured in front of the Reichstag building before German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man reaches down to pat a dolphin as it struggles along a bulkhead in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal as others look on in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. The sea mammal appeared to struggle in the narrow waterway that stretches 1.8 miles into Brooklyn from New York Harbor. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Brown bear (Ursus arctos) cub Medo plays in a garage in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. The Slovenian Logar family has adopted the three-and-half-month-old bear cub that strolled into their yard about 30 days ago. Although the family would like to prepare a fenced enclosure for it, veterinary authorities would prefer to move it into a shelter for wild animals. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Zoo owner Emmanuel Tangco reads a book to his snakes in his bedroom in Malabon, Metro Manila February 3, 2013. The Lunar New Year begins on February 10 this year and marks the start of the Year of the Snake. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A hippopotamus called Nikica eats hay beside the swimming pool in the center of the Plavnica hotel complex, some 17km south of Podgorica January 13, 2010. Montenegro's only hippopotamus escaped from the mountainous Adriatic nation's zoo during floods this week, officials said. In its native Africa, the world's third largest mammal on land is considered aggressive and dangerous. But zoo owner Nikola Pejovic said Nikica was not a threat to people. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
A policeman tries to divert a female moose into a net during an organised catch after she accidentally entered the suburbs of Lublin, Poland, May 4, 2010. The moose was later released back into the forest. REUTERS/Rafal Michalkowski/Agencja Gazeta
A leopard runs for its safety from the bush where it was hiding after wandering into the town in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 10, 2013. The leopard attacked and injured 15 people including 3 policemen before it was killed, according to local media. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Golfer Kane Nusteling watches his ball after hitting an iron shot over the top of a group of kangaroos at Anglesea Golf Club near Melbourne. Golfer Kane Nusteling watches his ball after hitting an iron shot over the top of a group of kangaroos at Anglesea Golf Club near Melbourne March 20, 2005. The course, located next to a national park, has hundreds of kangaroos roaming the fairways with golfers warned to stay away from the 'hazardous' wildlife. REUTERS/Stringer
Tomas, a lost Humboldt penguin, walks next to a mural at the headquarters of the police Salvage Unit in Chorrillos, before he is transferred to a penguin colony on San Lorenzo Island January 26, 2011. Tomas was rescued by lifeguards after losing his way and landing at the beach of Agua Dulce in the Lima district of Chorrillos. Humboldt penguins, poached for meat and sought after as household pets, are considered an endangered species according the Peruvian Ministry of Agriculture. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A peacock that escaped from New York City's Central Park Zoo sits perched on a fifth floor window sill at 833 Fifth Avenue at 65th street in New York August 2, 2011. The zoo said in a statement that it would retrieve the male bird if it does not fly home on its own and that the peacock is not a threat to anyone, according to local media. REUTERS/Mike Segar
One of the two adult tigers, with a tranquilizer dart on its body, walks inside the Assam State Zoological cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati January 30, 2010. Two adult tigers escaped from an enclosure at the Assam Zoo triggering panic among nearly 10,000 visitors, zoo officials said. Both the tigers were later tranquilized and taken to their cages, the officials added. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A dolphin swims in New York's East River, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, undergoes a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia August 7, 2012. Fafa has been living in Brasilia Zoo since its birth and had undergone surgery this year to remove both its ovaries and uterus. Fafa was sedated and brought to the veterinary clinic after experiencing seizures and bleeding. According to veterinarian John Nardott Ricardo, the lioness had to undergo a 3-hour-long session of CT scans to its chest, skull and abdomen in order to diagnose the source of its health problems. Nardott believes there is a possibility that Fafa has liver damage, which may have arisen from a cancerous tumour Fafa had in 2010. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An elephant tries to escape during the filming of a commercial in the center of Budapest, Hungary, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Viktor Veres/Blikk
A giraffe pauses while crossing a road outside Niger's capital Niamey July 4, 2005. Giraffes are rare in West Africa, with Niger claiming to be home to the only giraffe population in the region. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Two lion cubs play on top of furniture in a domestic house in Kharkov some 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. The three-months old lions live in the house of Tatyana Efremova, a veterinarian in Kharkov, who also keeps a number of other exotic animals. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pet bear sits among residents who escaped to higher ground from their flooded village in the Tando Allahyar district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 15, 2011. This year, floods have destroyed or damaged 1.2 million houses and flooded 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since late last month, officials and Western aid groups say. More than 300,000 people have been made homeless and over 200 have been reported killed. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A three-year-old wild leopard is pictured inside a well at the Nilachal hill area of the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati April 4, 2013. The leopard was taken to the Assam state zoological park after it fell into a well in the city, forest officials said. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A pig breaks out of a swinery before being sold on a street in Zhulin county of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province March 15, 2013. The rotting bodies of about 6,000 pigs in a river that supplies tap water to Shanghai has drawn attention to an ugly truth - China's pig farms are often riddled with disease and one way or another, sick animals often end up in the food chain. While authorities have not confirmed a disease, or the death of unusually large numbers of pigs, talk of pigs dying would seem to suggest an outbreak of some sort. An unidentified Jiaxing farmer had admitted to dumping dead pigs, the Xinhua state news agency said in a report. REUTERS/Stringer
