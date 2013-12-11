Edition:
Uruguay legalizes marijuana

<p>People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

<p>People celebrate after the Senate approved a government-sponsored bill that provided for regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session in Montevideo, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

<p>People hold a banner reading "Cultivating the freedom Uruguay grows", during the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" in front of the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

<p>People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

<p>People celebrate after the Senate approved a government-sponsored bill that provided for regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session in Montevideo, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

<p>People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

<p>People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

<p>People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

<p>People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" in front of the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

<p>People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

<p>People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

