Uruguay legalizes marijuana
People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and...more
People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
People celebrate after the Senate approved a government-sponsored bill that provided for regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session in Montevideo, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
People celebrate after the Senate approved a government-sponsored bill that provided for regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session in Montevideo, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
People hold a banner reading "Cultivating the freedom Uruguay grows", during the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" in front of the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing...more
People hold a banner reading "Cultivating the freedom Uruguay grows", during the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" in front of the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and...more
People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
People celebrate after the Senate approved a government-sponsored bill that provided for regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session in Montevideo, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
People celebrate after the Senate approved a government-sponsored bill that provided for regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session in Montevideo, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and...more
People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and...more
People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and...more
People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" in front of the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and...more
People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" in front of the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and...more
People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and...more
People participate in the so-called "Last demonstration with illegal marijuana" on their way to the Congress building in Montevideo, as the Senate debated a government-sponsored bill establishing state regulation of the cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana during a session, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Next Slideshows
Women at the top
Mary Barra, newly named CEO of General Motors, joins these powerful women who lead their companies as chief executives.
Snow across mid-America
The nation's capital and elsewhere remained in the grip of Arctic air and snow that shows no signs of easing.
The dirty air of China
Thick grey smog in the cities of China are symptomatic of the country's crippling air pollution crisis.
Memorial for Nelson Mandela
World leaders and mourners say their farewells to late former South African president Nelson Mandela at a memorial service in Johannesburg's Soccer City.
MORE IN PICTURES
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.