U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills
A U.S. F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. Navy crew member guides a U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet to take off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea....more
A U.S. Navy crew member works on the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. F18 fighter jet approaches the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. Navy crew member stands inside U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet takes off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. E-2C Hawkeye approaches the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. Navy crew member works on a U.S. F18 fighter jet on the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. F18 fighter jet prepares for take off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
