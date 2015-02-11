Edition:
Pictures | Wed Feb 11, 2015 | 8:36pm GMT

U.S. closes Yemen embassy

Police troopers secure the entrance of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, Yemen, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
An abandoned base for U.S. Marines near the U.S. embassy is seen in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Police troopers secure the entrance of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A general view of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Houthi fighters stand on a truck as they secure a street where pro-Houthi protesters demonstrated to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Pro-Houthi protesters demonstrate to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Police troopers secure the entrance of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
An abandoned base for U.S. Marines near the U.S. embassy is seen in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Police troopers secure the entrance of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Pro-Houthi protesters demonstrate to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Pro-Houthi protesters demonstrate to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. The banners read, 'Allah is the greatest. Death to America. Death to Israel. A curse on the Jews. Victory to Islam'. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
