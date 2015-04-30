Edition:
U.S. Confederacy lives on in Brazil

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era uniforms pose for a photograph during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress and uniform pose during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. It would be an unlikely scene in the United States, where many consider the flag a symbol of racism, slavery and segregation. Public outcry over those connotations have led to the steady withdrawal of the flag from public display in recent years. In Brazil, though, the banner is an integral part of the Festa Confederada, an annual gathering to celebrate the history of the roughly 10,000 Confederates who migrated to this South American country after their side lost the war. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Noemia Pyles, a descendant of American Southerners walks in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs adorned with the confederate flag, during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress poses during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners play with confederate flags in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress and uniforms pose during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Belongings of American Southerner immigrants are seen at the Immigrants Museum in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A descendant of American Southerners fixes a painted star on a Confederate flag painted on the floor in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses walks in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs adorned with the confederate flag, during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A descendant of American Southerners wearing a Confederate-era uniform poses during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms take a photograph during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The shadow of Noemia Pyles, a descendant of American Southerners, is reflected in the first tomb of an American Southern immigrants buried in a cemetery in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms parade during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms perform during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms practice dance before a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms prepare to attend a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. . REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A descendants of American Southerners plays in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs adorned with the confederate flag, during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress applies make up before dancing during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The names of the families of Descendants of American Southerners are displayed in a monument in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A descendant of American Southerners looks through the Confederate flag during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A general view of the cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A general view of the cemetery of American Southerners immigrants and descendants in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

