U.S. defeats Germany
United States midfielder Tobin Heath celebrates with goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris after defeating Germany in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
United States defender Kelley O'Hara (5) celebrates after scoring against Germany goalkeeper Nadine Angerer during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Eric...more
United States defender Julie Johnston attempts a header against Germany forward Alexandra Popp during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA...more
United States goalkeeper Hope Solo makes a save against Germany during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
United States defender Julie Johnston fouls Germany forward Alexandra Popp during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Germany was awarded a penalty kick on the play....more
Germany forward Celia Sasic reacts after missing a penalty kick against the United States during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY...more
United States fans cheer prior to the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 women's World Cup against Germany at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Germany goalkeeper Nadine Angerer is unable to stop a shot by United States forward Carli Lloyd during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves...more
Germany defender Leonie Maier and United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe attempt a header during the first half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY...more
United States fans in the stands prior to the game against Germany during the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a penalty kick against Germany during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory...more
United States midfielder Morgan Brian slides in front of Germany forward Celia Sasic during the first half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY...more
Germany defender Leonie Maier fouls United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe as they go up for the ball during the first half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael...more
United States defender Julie Johnston falls while defended by Germany midfielder Anja Mittag during the first half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA...more
United States fans cheer after the semifinals against Germany in the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
United States forward Alex Morgan shoots against Germany defender Saskia Bartusiak during the first half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
United States defender Kelley O'Hara celebrates with forward Abby Wambach after scoring against Germany during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael...more
United States forward Kelley O'Hara celebrates her goal during the second half against Germany in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe and Germany defender Leonie Maier play the ball during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY...more
Germany goalkeeper Nadine Angerer reacts as United States midfielder Carli Lloyd scores on a penalty kick during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Eric...more
Next Slideshows
The GOP field
The Republican presidential candidates.
World Egg Throwing Championships
The World Egg Throwing Federation hosts its annual tournament.
Scenes from Glastonbury
Images from the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm.
American Dads
On the eve of the Supreme Court ruling in favor of gay marriage, photographer Lucy Nicholson revisits fathers Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.