Pictures | Thu Jun 27, 2013 | 3:00am BST

U.S. employer held captive in China factory

<p>Chip Starnes, the co-owner of Coral Springs, gestures as he talks to journalists from a window as he is held hostage by workers inside his plant, on the outskirt of Beijing, June 25, 2013. The American executive of a company producing speciality medical supplies in China said he has been detained by workers demanding severance packages since last Friday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Thursday, June 27, 2013

<p>Flags belonging to the U.S. and China flutter through a closed gate at a factory where Chip Starnes, the co-owner of Coral Springs, is being held hostage, on the outskirts of Beijing, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Chip Starnes, the co-owner of Coral Springs, looks on from behind window bars as he is held hostage by workers inside his plant, on the outskirts of Beijing, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Workers holding American Chip Starnes hostage push female journalists away from their factory, on the outskirts of Beijing, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Workers from Speciality Medical Supplies holding American Chip Starnes hostage stand inside the factory on the outskirts of Beijing, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A factory worker shows the scars on his arm and abdomen, which he says is caused by an industrial accident at the factory where Chip Starnes (R), president of Florida-based Speciality Medical Supplies, is being held captive, during Starnes' news conference at the company's factory on the outskirts of Beijing June 26, 2013. Starnes said his lawyers were in talks with the workers with mediation from the district labour administration and labour union. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Chip Starnes, president of Florida-based Speciality Medical Supplies, returns to the room where he is being detained as factory workers block journalists trying to follow him after his news conference at the company's factory on the outskirts of Beijing June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Chip Starnes (R), president of Florida-based Speciality Medical Supplies, talks as his workers (L and 2nd L) listen during his news conference at the company's factory in the outskirts of Beijing June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Chip Starnes (R), president of Florida-based Speciality Medical Supplies, uses his mobile phone as Chu Lixiang (C), head of the Huairou labour union's rights and interests department, talks with a factory worker before Starnes' news conference at the company's factory in the outskirts of Beijing June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Chip Starnes (R), president of Florida-based Speciality Medical Supplies, returns back to the room where he is being detained after his news conference as factory workers block journalists trying to follow him at the company's factory in the outskirts of Beijing June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Workers from Florida-based Speciality Medical Supplies, who are holding the company's President Chip Starnes (not seen) hostage, block journalists from photographing them after his news conference at the factory in the outskirts of Beijing June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Chip Starnes (C, back), president of Florida-based Speciality Medical Supplies, returns back to the room where he is being detained after his news conference as factory workers block journalists trying to follow him at the company's factory in the outskirts of Beijing June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Chip Starnes, president of Florida-based Speciality Medical Supplies, looks back as he returns to the room where he is being detained while factory workers block journalists trying to follow him after his news conference at the company's factory on the outskirts of Beijing June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A worker covers her face as a photographer takes pictures of her at the factory where Chip Starnes, president of Florida-based Speciality Medical Supplies, is being detained at in the outskirts of Beijing June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

