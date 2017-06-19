Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jun 19, 2017 | 12:50pm BST

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, damaged by colliding with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, is seen at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, damaged by colliding with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, is seen at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, damaged by colliding with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, is seen at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
1 / 18
The U.S. national flag is seen on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The U.S. national flag is seen on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
The U.S. national flag is seen on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
2 / 18
A Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, damaged by colliding with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, is seen off Izu Oshima island, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, damaged by colliding with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, is seen off Izu Oshima island, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
A Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, damaged by colliding with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, is seen off Izu Oshima island, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 18
An injured crew member of the USS Fitzgerald is carried on a stretcher after arriving at the U. S. naval base in Yokosuka. Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force/via REUTERS

An injured crew member of the USS Fitzgerald is carried on a stretcher after arriving at the U. S. naval base in Yokosuka. Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
An injured crew member of the USS Fitzgerald is carried on a stretcher after arriving at the U. S. naval base in Yokosuka. Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 18
The damaged USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The damaged USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
The damaged USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
5 / 18
Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 18
Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 18
Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., from Elyria, Ohio. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., from Elyria, Ohio. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., from Elyria, Ohio. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 18
Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 18
Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 18
Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 18
Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 18
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
13 / 18
The USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

The USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
The USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 18
The USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

The USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
The USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 18
The USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
The USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
16 / 18
Damage to the USS Fitzgerald. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Damage to the USS Fitzgerald. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Damage to the USS Fitzgerald. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 18
The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald is towed by a tugboat upon its arrival at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald is towed by a tugboat upon its arrival at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald is towed by a tugboat upon its arrival at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Next Slideshows

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

17 Jun 2017
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

16 Jun 2017
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

16 Jun 2017
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

16 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast