U.S. Open highlights
Roger Federer of Switzerland flattens the ball with his racquet as he returns to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina, both from Russia, celebrate after defeating Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Flavia Pennetta of Italy in the women's doubles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014....more
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Kei Nishikori of Japan reaches for a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning match point against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark misses as she reaches for a return to Peng Shuai of China during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Gael Monfils of France returns a shot to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their quarter--final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Gael Monfils of France during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia keeps her eyes on a return shot to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their quarter-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after winning their doubles semi-final match against compatriots Scott Lipsky and Rajeev Ram at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Novak Djokovic of Serbia makes fun of himself after missing a shot to Andy Murray of Britain during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York early on September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Andy Murray of Britain reaches to return a shot to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Venus Williams (R) of the U.S. and her sister Serena play Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia in their quarter-final doubles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus misses a serve from Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their quarter-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark comes to the net against Sara Errani of Italy during their women's quarter-finals singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia reacts after defeating Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia returns a shot to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their women's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Tommy Robredo of Spain returns a shot to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Gael Monfils of France serves to Alejandro Gonzalez of Colombia during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Kei Nishikori of Japan returns a shot to Milos Raonic of Canada in their men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, early September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Kevin Anderson of South Africa hits a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Maria Sharapova of Russia uses an ice pack to cool off during a break in her match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia hits a return to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses for a picture with a fan after her win over compatriot Varvara Lepchenko during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Andy Murray of Britain signs autographs after defeating Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia serves to Simona Halep of Romania during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Kei Nishikori of Japan throws his racquet to hit a return to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their quarter-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
