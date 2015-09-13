U.S. Open highlights
Flavia Pennetta of Italy kisses her U.S. Open Trophy after defeating compatriot Roberta Vinci in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Serena Williams of the U.S. listens to a reporter's question during a post-match press conference following her loss to Roberta Vinci of Italy in their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York,...more
Roberta Vinci of Italy reacts after defeating Serena Williams of the U.S. in their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Flavia Pennetta of Italy celebrates after defeating compatriot Roberta Vinci in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams of the U.S. gets up slowly from the court in the third set against Roberta Vinci of Italy during their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike...more
Simona Halep of Romania watches the ball as she returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A ball boy jumps over the wet surface as workers dry the court after quarterfinals play between Simona Halep of Romania and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus was suspended due to weather at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York,...more
Flavia Pennetta of Italy holds the U.S. Open Trophy after defeating compatriot Roberta Vinci in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams of the U.S. (L) embraces her sister and compatriot Venus Williams after defeating her in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Venus Williams of the U.S. (foreground) hits a return to her sister and compatriot Serena Williams during their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Roberta Vinci of Italy slams a return to Kristina Mladenovic of France during their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Simona Halep of Romania celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serena Williams of the U.S. returns a shot to her sister and compatriot Venus Williams during their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves the ball to Varvara Lepchenko of the U.S. during their fourth round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot to Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at dusk in Arthur Ashe Stadium during their fourth round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning a game during his fourth round match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Flavia Pennetta of Italy celebrates after defeating compatriot Roberta Vinci in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany during their match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Serena Williams of the U.S. returns a shot to compatriot Madison Keys during their fourth round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany during their third round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada serves to Dominika Cibulkova during their women's singles third round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada celebrates her win over Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in their women's singles third round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot to Andreas Seppi of Italy during their third round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada hits a return to Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia while spectators watch their third round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Simona Halep of Romania hits a return to Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine during their second round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Roger Federer of Switzerland is seen past the legs of an umpire as he serves to Steve Darcis of Belgium during their second round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Andy Murray of Britain runs down a return to Adrian Mannarino of France during their second round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning the first set against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their second round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Milos Raonic of Canada hits a return to Fernando Verdasco of Spain during their match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Simona Halep of Romania celebrates her victory over Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kevin Anderson of South Africa casts a shadow on the court as he returns a shot to Andy Murray of Britain during their fourth round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Fernando Verdasco of Spain serves to Milos Raonic of Canada during their match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Roger Federer of Switzerland rises in the air as he prepares to hit a smash to Leonardo Mayer of Argentina during their first round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after beating Borna Coric of Croatia on day one of the 2015 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York Monday August 31, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY...more
Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. celebrates after defeating compatriot Sloane Stephens during their match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children wait to get autographs from Roger Federer of Switzerland after he defeated Leonardo Mayer of Argentina in their first round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Monica Puig of Puerto Rico falls while playing Venus Williams of the U.S. during their match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Venus Williams of the U.S. returns a shot to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during their fourth round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
