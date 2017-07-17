Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 17, 2017 | 1:51pm BST

U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in his position in the town of Dael in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Children play inside a damaged bus in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children play inside a damaged bus in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A man walks amid rubble at a damaged site in the province of Daraa. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir

A man walks amid rubble at a damaged site in the province of Daraa. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Boys play table football in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Boys play table football in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A woman walks with a child amid rubble at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman walks with a child amid rubble at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks out of his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks out of his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Children play in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children play in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Two men chat as they sit amid the rubble of a damaged site in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Two men chat as they sit amid the rubble of a damaged site in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
A man uses his phone as he stands amid rubble of damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man uses his phone as he stands amid rubble of damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Syrian children are seen play amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Syrian children are seen play amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
People load belongings on a truck amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

People load belongings on a truck amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
A man walks while using his phone past damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A man walks while using his phone past damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
A man searches for belongings amid rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A man searches for belongings amid rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits with his weapon in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits with his weapon in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A woman walks with a child past damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman walks with a child past damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A man works on a wheel of a vehicle at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man works on a wheel of a vehicle at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Men work on resurfacing a street in al-Fardos district in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Men work on resurfacing a street in al-Fardos district in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A boy searches for belongings amid rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A boy searches for belongings amid rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Bastille Day in France

Bastille Day in France

Bastille Day in France

Bastille Day in France

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World...

14 Jul 2017
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

14 Jul 2017
Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.

14 Jul 2017
The case of Charlie Gard

The case of Charlie Gard

The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but...

14 Jul 2017

