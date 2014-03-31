U.S.-South Korea military drill
U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. The drill is part of the two countries' annual military training called Foal Eagle. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. North Korea declared a no-sail warning for areas off its west coast near a disputed border with South Korea and has notified the...more
U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. North Korea declared a no-sail warning for areas off its west coast near a disputed border with South Korea and has notified the South that it will conduct firing drills, a South Korean government official said. The warning comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the North after the U.N. Security Council condemned Pyongyang for its mid-range missile launches last week, just as the leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States met to discuss the North's arms program. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. marine and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A journalist films as U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An amphibious assault vehicle of the South Korean Marine Corps arrives on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft flies as U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
