Pictures | Fri Nov 7, 2014 | 4:20pm GMT

U.S. strikes in Syria

A damaged vehicle parks beside collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A rocket launcher is pictured at a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A girl inspects damage of collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A general view shows a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Harem town in Idlib Governorate, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A man walks on rubble of a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Men inspect damage of collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A man walks on the rubble of a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A general view shows a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Harem town in Idlib Governorate, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A man inspects the damage to collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A man walks on rubble of a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Men inspect a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Harem town in Idlib Governorate, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A man walks past a damaged vehicle at a base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
