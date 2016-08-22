Edition:
Vacation with the Obamas

Jonathan Ernst
BUZZARDS BAY, United States
Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016

President Barack Obama and his family arrive aboard Air Force One in transit to their annual summer vacation at Martha's Vineyard, via Cape Cod Coast Guard Air Station, Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, U.S. August 6, 2016. Pictured are first lady Michelle Obama (bottom left) and daughters Sasha (top left) and Malia (top right). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jonathan Ernst
ANDREWS AFB, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016

President Barack Obama's dogs Sunny (L) and Bo arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Massachusetts for the family's annual vacation at Martha's Vineyard, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jonathan Ernst
ANDREWS AFB, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016

President Barack Obama's daughters Sasha (L) and Malia arrive with their parents to board Air Force One for travel to Massachusetts for their annual vacation at Martha's Vineyard, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jonathan Ernst
OAK BLUFFS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

President Barack Obama smiles after putting on the first green at Farm Neck Golf Club during his annual summer vacation on Martha's Vineyard, in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jonathan Ernst
OAK BLUFFS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

NBA basketball player Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers smiles during a round of golf with U.S. President Barack Obama and White House aide Joe Paulsen (R) at Farm Neck Golf Club, during Obama's annual summer vacation on Martha's Vineyard, in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jonathan Ernst
WEST TISBURY, United States
Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk to greet onlookers as they arrive for their annual summer vacation at Martha's Vineyard Airport in West Tisbury, Massachusetts, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jonathan Ernst
BUZZARDS BAY, United States
Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016

President Barack Obama greets onlookers as he and his family arrive aboard Air Force One in transit to their annual summer vacation at Martha's Vineyard, via Cape Cod Coast Guard Air Station, Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jonathan Ernst
ANDREWS AFB, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016

President Barack Obama's dogs Bo (C) and Sunny go for a walk before they board Air Force One for travel to Massachusetts for the Obama family's annual vacation at Martha's Vineyard, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jonathan Ernst
OAK BLUFFS, United States
Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016

People watch President Barack Obama's motorcade as he and his family go out to dinner during their annual summer vacation on Martha's Vineyard, in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, U.S. August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jonathan Ernst
OAK BLUFFS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

President Barack Obama travels in his motorcade to play golf at Farm Neck Golf Club during his annual summer vacation on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Joshua Roberts
EDGARTOWN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

People look at President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as they have dinner in Edgartown, Massachusetts, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Joshua Roberts
EDGARTOWN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

President Barack Obama speaks with first lady Michelle Obama as they board Marine One at the conclusion of their vacation in Edgartown, Massachusetts, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Joshua Roberts
EDGARTOWN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

An Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft flies with the lift carrying President Barack Obama and his family at the conclusion of their vacation in Edgartown, Massachusetts, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Joshua Roberts
BUZZARDS BAY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

President Barack Obama's dog Sunny dashes aboard Air Force One at Cape Cod Coast Guard Air Station in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Joshua Roberts
BUZZARDS BAY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha board Air Force One at Cape Cod Coast Guard Air Station in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

