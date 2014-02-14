Groom Tanapatpurin Samangnitit (bottom L), 40, and his bride Sunantaluk Kongkoon, 26, lie in a coffin during a wedding ceremony at Wat Takien temple in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, February 14, 2014. Seven Thai couples laid in the pink coffin during the wedding ceremony organized by the Buddhist temple on Valentine's Day. Couples believe laying briefly in the coffin will get rid of bad luck and usher happiness into their lives. This year, Valentine's Day falls on the same day as Makha Bucha Day, the day that honors Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom