Valley of the Whales
A long exposure photo shows star trails in the night sky over rocks around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. Wadi...more
Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. The entire site resembles an open-air museum with marked...more
People walk around the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The Milky Way is seen in the night sky around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man used a light on his head to monitor the Milky Way is seen in the night sky around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12,...more
People walk around the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A long exposure photo shows star trails in the night sky over rocks around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. ...more
Coral reefs and marine fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The Milky Way is seen in the night sky around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky over rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A long exposure photo shows star trails in the early morning at sky over rocks around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2015. ...more
Next Slideshows
Who has nukes?
The countries in the world's nuclear club.
Meteor shower lights up the sky
The night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower.
Feeling faint
Coming to the rescue when people pass out.
Unusual eats
Meals considered delicacies to some and questionable to others.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.