Pictures | Fri Aug 14, 2015 | 3:40pm BST

Valley of the Whales

A long exposure photo shows star trails in the night sky over rocks around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. Wadi Al-Hitan holds an impressive collection of fossils and bones, some of which date back over 40 million years. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. The entire site resembles an open-air museum with marked trails and itineraries that visitors can follow to admire the fossils and rock formations that extend over a vast area. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
People walk around the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
The Milky Way is seen in the night sky around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A man used a light on his head to monitor the Milky Way is seen in the night sky around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
People walk around the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A long exposure photo shows star trails in the night sky over rocks around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Coral reefs and marine fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
The Milky Way is seen in the night sky around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky over rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A long exposure photo shows star trails in the early morning at sky over rocks around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
