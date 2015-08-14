Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. The entire site resembles an open-air museum with marked...more

Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. The entire site resembles an open-air museum with marked trails and itineraries that visitors can follow to admire the fossils and rock formations that extend over a vast area. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

