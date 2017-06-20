Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jun 21, 2017 | 12:25am BST

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 20
Police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighbourhood of North London. REUTERS/James Cropper

Police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighbourhood of North London. REUTERS/James Cropper

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighbourhood of North London. REUTERS/James Cropper
Close
2 / 20
An armed police officer attends to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

An armed police officer attends to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
An armed police officer attends to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 20
Emergency services are seen near Finsbury Park. REUTERS/Ritvik Carvalho

Emergency services are seen near Finsbury Park. REUTERS/Ritvik Carvalho

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Emergency services are seen near Finsbury Park. REUTERS/Ritvik Carvalho
Close
4 / 20
Police officers attend to the scene in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. Thomas Van Hulle/via REUTERS

Police officers attend to the scene in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. Thomas Van Hulle/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Police officers attend to the scene in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. Thomas Van Hulle/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
Emergency crews attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Emergency crews attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Emergency crews attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 20
Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/James Cropper

Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/James Cropper

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/James Cropper
Close
7 / 20
Men pray after a vehicle collided with pedestrians. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Men pray after a vehicle collided with pedestrians. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Men pray after a vehicle collided with pedestrians. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 20
Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 20
Emergency crews attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Emergency crews attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Emergency crews attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 20
Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 20
A police forensic tent is seen close to where a vehicle collided with pedestrians. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A police forensic tent is seen close to where a vehicle collided with pedestrians. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A police forensic tent is seen close to where a vehicle collided with pedestrians. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 20
Police forensic officers in Finsbury Park. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police forensic officers in Finsbury Park. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Police forensic officers in Finsbury Park. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
13 / 20
A white van is seen at the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A white van is seen at the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A white van is seen at the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 20
Forensic and police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Forensic and police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Forensic and police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 20
Debris and a forensic officers tent at the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Debris and a forensic officers tent at the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Debris and a forensic officers tent at the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 20
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party and the local Member of Parliament, visits the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party and the local Member of Parliament, visits the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party and the local Member of Parliament, visits the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
17 / 20
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
18 / 20
A forensic investigator at the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A forensic investigator at the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A forensic investigator at the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
19 / 20
A general view of the Finsbury Park mosque in North London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A general view of the Finsbury Park mosque in North London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A general view of the Finsbury Park mosque in North London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Next Slideshows

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the...

20 Jun 2017
Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

20 Jun 2017
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

20 Jun 2017
Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at...

20 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast