Pictures | Fri Sep 27, 2013 | 7:55pm BST

Vanishing glaciers of Peru

<p>An assistant guide returns from the Pastoruri glacier along the Climate Change Route in Huaraz, Peru, September 19, 2013. The nearby Pastoruri glacier is one of the fastest receding glaciers in the Cordillera Blanca mountain range according to a 2012 paper by the University of Texas and the Huascaran National Park. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

<p>Chopicalqui mountain appears through clouds in Huascaran National Park in Huaraz, Peru, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

<p>A view of a glacier on the flank of Chopicalqui montain in Huascaran National Park in Huaraz, Peru, September 18, 2013. Peru is home to 71% of the world&rsquo;s tropical glaciers, which are a source of fresh water for millions, but 22% of the surface area of Peruvian glaciers has disappeared in the past 30 years alone, according to The World Bank. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

<p>A view of a lake filled with glacial melt water is seen near Chopicalqui montain in Huascaran National Park in Huaraz, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

<p>Water drips from an icicle at the leading edge of the Pastoruri glacier in Huaraz, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

<p>An ice cave at the leading edge of the Pastoruri glacier is seen in Huaraz, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

<p>A bus drives on a road in front of Chopicalqui (L) and Huascaran mountains, in Huascaran National Park in Huaraz, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

<p>A lake formed from melt water from the Pastoruri glacier, as seen from atop the glacier in Huaraz, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

<p>A sign shows the altitudes of the Pastoruri montain and glacier, while red tape prohibits closer access, along the Climate Change Route in Huaraz, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

<p>Tourists visit the Pastoruri glacier along the Climate Change Route in Huaraz, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

<p>Tom Rodriguez, a mountain guide and volunteer at Peru's Glaciology Unit, checks meteorological instruments used to measure climate in front of Huascaran, Peru's tallest mountain in Huascaran National Park in Huaraz, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

<p>A quenual or paper-bark tree is seen near Llanganuco Lake, which is filled with glacial meltwater, at Huascaran National Park in Huaraz, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

<p>Flower growers Juan (L), David, and Elida (R), work in their field irrigated with glacial melt water in front of Huandoy mountain in Yungay valley, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

<p>Farmers work in a field irrigated by glacial meltwater, below Huandoy montain in Yungay Valley, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

<p>Tom Rodriguez, a mountain guide and volunteer at Peru's Glaciology Unit, stands at the leading edge of the Pastoruri glacier along the Climate Change Route in Huaraz, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

